LAND TRANSFERS
Katrine Henthorne et al to Julie M. and David M. Shute, 29.13 acres in Perry Township, $225,000.
Matthew C. and Amanda Thomas to R&R Restoration Too, LLC, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $10,000.
Mary W. Riley to LGB Properties LLC, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $150,000.
Ethel G. Neal to Michael Shope et al, 5.68 acres in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $5,000.
Samantha Davis et al to Hope A. and Jarrod Z. Morgan, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $296,000.
Lisa R. Irish to Emilee L. and Beau A. Taylor, a parcel in South Point, $140,000.
Jody Carey to Tara J. Hardin, three parcels in Coal Grove, $40,000.
Joshua A. Leighty to David Jason Development LLC, a parcel in South Point, $8,000.
Estate of Linda Layne to Deborah Delong, 1.37 acres in Coal Grove, $44,000.
Mark R. Potter to Granny’s Novelties and Gifts Inc., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $42,600.
Kenneth A. Lawson to Steven E. and Leanne V. Canup, a parcel in Rome Township, $407,000.
David A. and Vicki G. Crook to Jessica and Charles Minard, 6.05 acres in Fayette Township, $424,900.
Ann and Anthony Dillon to Harold D. and Gina L. Depriest, a parcel in Decatur Township, $1,000.
Alberta G. Wise to Stephen L. Rogers, 1.65 acres in Windsor Township, $16,000.
Isaac and Siraprena Glover to EJTR Ltd., three parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $44,000.
The Francis M. Back Testamentary Trust to Ernie’s MHP, LLC, 6.6 acres in Rome Township, $1,200,000.
Elizabeth Woody to Stephen Wagoner, a parcel in South Point, $165,900.
Terry M. Gore to Lisa M. Browning, a parcel in Coal Grove, $58,000.
Ryan E. Massie to Jeffery S. Dial II, two parcels in Windsor Township, $224,000.
Susan R. Blatt to Heather D. and Patrick Smith, two parcels in Rome Township, $216,000.
Jerry D. Nelson to Cindy L. Hughes, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $1,000.
B. Keith Ross Jr. et al to Bernice Adkins, 53.4 acres in Union Township, $138,800.
Amanda and Matthew R. Parsons to Andy and Mamie M. Marcum, a parcel in Coal Grove, $95,000.
Riley Development Co. to Joshua E. and Breanna Jo Goodman, two parcels in Union Township, $55,000.
Joshua and Jerica Ross to Donald and Courtney Clark, a parcel in Rome Township, $395,000.
Robert S. Riedel to Alice Imes, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $69,900.
Stephanie Clark to Danny J. Hall Jr. et al, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $169,000.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., to Cassie Blankenship, a parcel in Mason Township, $10,000.
Jordan Eicher to John and Angela Brooks, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $20,000.