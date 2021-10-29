The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

Katrine Henthorne et al to Julie M. and David M. Shute, 29.13 acres in Perry Township, $225,000.

Matthew C. and Amanda Thomas to R&R Restoration Too, LLC, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $10,000.

Mary W. Riley to LGB Properties LLC, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $150,000.

Ethel G. Neal to Michael Shope et al, 5.68 acres in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $5,000.

Samantha Davis et al to Hope A. and Jarrod Z. Morgan, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $296,000.

Lisa R. Irish to Emilee L. and Beau A. Taylor, a parcel in South Point, $140,000.

Jody Carey to Tara J. Hardin, three parcels in Coal Grove, $40,000.

Joshua A. Leighty to David Jason Development LLC, a parcel in South Point, $8,000.

Estate of Linda Layne to Deborah Delong, 1.37 acres in Coal Grove, $44,000.

Mark R. Potter to Granny’s Novelties and Gifts Inc., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $42,600.

Kenneth A. Lawson to Steven E. and Leanne V. Canup, a parcel in Rome Township, $407,000.

David A. and Vicki G. Crook to Jessica and Charles Minard, 6.05 acres in Fayette Township, $424,900.

Ann and Anthony Dillon to Harold D. and Gina L. Depriest, a parcel in Decatur Township, $1,000.

Alberta G. Wise to Stephen L. Rogers, 1.65 acres in Windsor Township, $16,000.

Isaac and Siraprena Glover to EJTR Ltd., three parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $44,000.

The Francis M. Back Testamentary Trust to Ernie’s MHP, LLC, 6.6 acres in Rome Township, $1,200,000.

Elizabeth Woody to Stephen Wagoner, a parcel in South Point, $165,900.

Terry M. Gore to Lisa M. Browning, a parcel in Coal Grove, $58,000.

Ryan E. Massie to Jeffery S. Dial II, two parcels in Windsor Township, $224,000.

Susan R. Blatt to Heather D. and Patrick Smith, two parcels in Rome Township, $216,000.

Jerry D. Nelson to Cindy L. Hughes, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $1,000.

B. Keith Ross Jr. et al to Bernice Adkins, 53.4 acres in Union Township, $138,800.

Amanda and Matthew R. Parsons to Andy and Mamie M. Marcum, a parcel in Coal Grove, $95,000.

Riley Development Co. to Joshua E. and Breanna Jo Goodman, two parcels in Union Township, $55,000.

Joshua and Jerica Ross to Donald and Courtney Clark, a parcel in Rome Township, $395,000.

Robert S. Riedel to Alice Imes, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $69,900.

Stephanie Clark to Danny J. Hall Jr. et al, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $169,000.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., to Cassie Blankenship, a parcel in Mason Township, $10,000.

Jordan Eicher to John and Angela Brooks, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $20,000.

