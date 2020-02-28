Nicholas Andrew Gannon, 25, and Andrea Jean Kleinman, 23, South Point.
Stonewall Craft, 58, Vancleve, Kentucky, and Ruth Evelyn Wiley, 55, Coal Grove.
Estate of Paul David vs. Monsanto Co., Columbus, et al, for an unspecified amount of damages, costs and attorney fees allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Lawrence County Treasurer Steve Burcham vs. Pamela J. Hara, Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, et al, back taxes allegedly due and for property to be sold.
Nationstar Mortgage, Coppell, Texas, vs. Estate of Tanna Adkins, Fairview Boulevard, South Point, et al, $24,507.96 plus interest allegedly due and for property to be sold.
Stephen S. Harris, Township Road 1356, South Point, vs. Elaine F. Pack, Township Road 1356, South Point, for an unspecified amount of damages allegedly due plus costs and attorney fees and for a jury trial.
Nationstar Mortgage, vs. Joseph E. Newman, Township Road 88, Proctorville, et al, $79,762.444 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Samantha Walker, Buckhorn Street, Ironton, $1,392.63 plus costs allegedly due.
Alice and Everett E. Brown to Rebecca and Steven Holmes, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $82,400.
Michael and Mary James to Tara J. Davidson, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $132,900.
Keith A. and Divita Pauley to Daniel and Abigail Baldwin, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $87,000.
Michelle L. Boyle to Christopher B. Harris, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $30,000.
IGLO Series III REO, LLC, to Brigham Anderson et al, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $77,000.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Carolyn Midkiff et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $17,720.
Kenneth W. Richardson to Mark and Jo Ellen Willett, a parcel in Union Township, $186,000.
Wolohan Lumber Co. to Cecil and Tanya Fletcher, a parcel in Union Township, $5,000.
Noel D. Bowling et al to Justin and Samantha Jo Lister, 10.16 acres in Mason Township, $208,000.
Sharon A. Black to Carl W. and Danielle Chatterson, a parcel in Union Township, $145,500.
Erick L. and Kristyn M. Christian to George B. and Alyssa N. Kazee, a parcel in Union Township, $150,000.
Mercedes A. Collier to Timothy C. and Mary E. Kleinman, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $90,000.
Ronald S. and Lisa Anderson to Brent Irvin, a parcel in Rome Township, $295,000.
Tracy A. and Tommy Kelly to Matthew W. Matney, three parcels in Coal Grove, $20,000.
Southern Ohio Rentals LLC to Michael W. Knipp et al, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $130,000.
William J. and Theresa Billups to Randy and Regina L. Ferris, two parcels in Fayette Township, $13,650.
Paula Bellomy to Mark and Deborah Delong, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $40,000.
Phyllis A. Akers to Jennifer A. Newcomb, three parcels in Upper Township, $70,991.16.
U.S. Bank, trustee, to Devin Kruel, a parcel in Rome Township, $165,000.
Estate of James Coker Jr. to Gary Thomas, 1.65 acres in Union Township, $119,500.