David A. and Randi L. Greene to Chad A. Rule, a parcel in Rome Township, $205,000.
Joseph and Brittany Patterson to Ryan and Alicia Wilson, 3.21 acres in Aid Township, $195,000.
John C. Large to David and Rita D. Miller, three parcels in Coal Grove, property valued at $1,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Travis J. Holley et al, 14.58 acres in Union Township, $160,000.
Wilmington Trust to KCX Enterprises LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $38,000.
Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust to David Jason Development LLC, a parcel in South Point, $53,000.
The Robinson Family Trust to Steven B. Hall, 33.84 acres in Symmes Township, $70,000.
Charles M. and Angela C. Freeman to Michael E. Bishop II, 6.25 acres in Washington Township, $155,000.
Thomas and Daisy Stamper to Richard D. Ratcliff III, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $3,500.
Deborah L. Penberton et al to Melanie F. Meadows et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $128,000.
Emma L. Shope, trustee, to First Church of God of South Point, six parcels in Perry Township, $23,850.
Jerome D. Sherman to James M. Davis et al, 1.22 acres in Fayette Township, parcel valued at $1,000.
John R. Stamper to James M. Stamper, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, parcel valued at $47,550.
Robert A and Cheryl D. Cleary to Michael J. and Monica Mahlmeister, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $29,000.
Cor-Non Coldiron et al to Adam and Eden Williamson, 2.8 acres in Rome Township, $15,790.
Carole A. and Charles L. Mahan to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 19.5 acres in Mason Township, $10,000.
Stacey A. Philabaun to Robert C. Taylor, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $56,000.
Jamie G. and Mallorie Miller to Origin Bank, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $32,667.
Robin Y. Linkfield to Joshua J. Thacker, 5.55 acres in Aid Township, $150,000.
Judith A. Morrison to John F. and Deborah G. Williamson, a parcel in Rome Township, $270,000.
Linda Blankenship to Tim and Donna Webb, a parcel in Rome Township, $260,000.
Riley Development Co. to Hendrichson Irrevocable Trust, a parcel in Union Township, $226,500.
Estate of Marcia J. Music to Brian L. and Debra S. Braun, two parcels in Coal Grove, $33,000.
Daniel L. Radcliff to Jackie D. Radcliff, 16.7 acres in Mason Township, property valued at $15,150.
U.S. Bank National Association to Michael McCormick, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $14,500.
U.S. Bank and Trust, trustee, to Earl and Lorena Shockley, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $19,800.
James Kinner to James G. and Joni L. Hacker, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $7,500.
Jason L. Hosey to Stacy D. Morgan, 7.68 acres in Elizabeth Township, $100,000.
Preston Development LLC to Stonecreek Storage LLC, 2.38 acres in Upper Township, $50,000.
Christopher and Tracy Smith to Stephanie Jeffers, two parcels in Fayette Township, $139,000.
Anne and Nathan Crabtree to James and Bethany Suttles, three acres in Fayette Township, $67,000.
Keith and Angela D. Perry to Tara and Brian Marshall, 1.89 acres in Rome Township, $187,000.
Angela C. Robertson to Brian Nelson, a parcel in Union Township, $40,000.
Quinn Land Development Co. LLC to Michael and Rose Casto, a parcel in Rome Township, $60,000.
Jennifer Mitchell to Dustin Murphy, two parcels in Perry Township, $132,000.
Emily Mays to Korey and Melanie Jones, a parcel in Lawrence Township, property valued at $20,000.
Iva L. and Edward C. Vulhop Jr. to Karen D. Jackson, two parcels in Rome Township, $95,000.
Robert and Tammy L. Early to Johnny R. and Lu Ella Justice, 5.21 acres in Hamilton Township, $7,500.
Linda L. Crabtree to David E. Johnson, two parcels in Rome Township, $290,000.
Shelby N. and Zachary L. Roberts, 1.71 acres in Perry and Lawrence townships, $93,500.
Mark C. Whiteman to Kelli A. Galloway, a parcel in Rome Township, $96,100.
Preston Development LLC to Aaron S. and Megan R. Fields, 7.92 acres in Upper Township, $108,000.