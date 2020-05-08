David A. and Randi L. Greene to Chad A. Rule, a parcel in Rome Township, $205,000.

Joseph and Brittany Patterson to Ryan and Alicia Wilson, 3.21 acres in Aid Township, $195,000.

John C. Large to David and Rita D. Miller, three parcels in Coal Grove, property valued at $1,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Travis J. Holley et al, 14.58 acres in Union Township, $160,000.

Wilmington Trust to KCX Enterprises LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $38,000.

Carisbrook Asset Holding Trust to David Jason Development LLC, a parcel in South Point, $53,000.

The Robinson Family Trust to Steven B. Hall, 33.84 acres in Symmes Township, $70,000.

Charles M. and Angela C. Freeman to Michael E. Bishop II, 6.25 acres in Washington Township, $155,000.

Thomas and Daisy Stamper to Richard D. Ratcliff III, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $3,500.

Deborah L. Penberton et al to Melanie F. Meadows et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $128,000.

Emma L. Shope, trustee, to First Church of God of South Point, six parcels in Perry Township, $23,850.

Jerome D. Sherman to James M. Davis et al, 1.22 acres in Fayette Township, parcel valued at $1,000.

John R. Stamper to James M. Stamper, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, parcel valued at $47,550.

Robert A and Cheryl D. Cleary to Michael J. and Monica Mahlmeister, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $29,000.

Cor-Non Coldiron et al to Adam and Eden Williamson, 2.8 acres in Rome Township, $15,790.

Carole A. and Charles L. Mahan to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, 19.5 acres in Mason Township, $10,000.

Stacey A. Philabaun to Robert C. Taylor, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $56,000.

Jamie G. and Mallorie Miller to Origin Bank, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $32,667.

Robin Y. Linkfield to Joshua J. Thacker, 5.55 acres in Aid Township, $150,000.

Judith A. Morrison to John F. and Deborah G. Williamson, a parcel in Rome Township, $270,000.

Linda Blankenship to Tim and Donna Webb, a parcel in Rome Township, $260,000.

Riley Development Co. to Hendrichson Irrevocable Trust, a parcel in Union Township, $226,500.

Estate of Marcia J. Music to Brian L. and Debra S. Braun, two parcels in Coal Grove, $33,000.

Daniel L. Radcliff to Jackie D. Radcliff, 16.7 acres in Mason Township, property valued at $15,150.

U.S. Bank National Association to Michael McCormick, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $14,500.

U.S. Bank and Trust, trustee, to Earl and Lorena Shockley, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $19,800.

James Kinner to James G. and Joni L. Hacker, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $7,500.

Jason L. Hosey to Stacy D. Morgan, 7.68 acres in Elizabeth Township, $100,000.

Preston Development LLC to Stonecreek Storage LLC, 2.38 acres in Upper Township, $50,000.

Christopher and Tracy Smith to Stephanie Jeffers, two parcels in Fayette Township, $139,000.

Anne and Nathan Crabtree to James and Bethany Suttles, three acres in Fayette Township, $67,000.

Keith and Angela D. Perry to Tara and Brian Marshall, 1.89 acres in Rome Township, $187,000.

Angela C. Robertson to Brian Nelson, a parcel in Union Township, $40,000.

Quinn Land Development Co. LLC to Michael and Rose Casto, a parcel in Rome Township, $60,000.

Jennifer Mitchell to Dustin Murphy, two parcels in Perry Township, $132,000.

Emily Mays to Korey and Melanie Jones, a parcel in Lawrence Township, property valued at $20,000.

Iva L. and Edward C. Vulhop Jr. to Karen D. Jackson, two parcels in Rome Township, $95,000.

Robert and Tammy L. Early to Johnny R. and Lu Ella Justice, 5.21 acres in Hamilton Township, $7,500.

Linda L. Crabtree to David E. Johnson, two parcels in Rome Township, $290,000.

Shelby N. and Zachary L. Roberts, 1.71 acres in Perry and Lawrence townships, $93,500.

Mark C. Whiteman to Kelli A. Galloway, a parcel in Rome Township, $96,100.

Preston Development LLC to Aaron S. and Megan R. Fields, 7.92 acres in Upper Township, $108,000.

