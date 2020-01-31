Tax Ease Ohio, Dallas, Texas, vs. Bobbie Carmon, Mount Gilead, Ohio, et al., property taxes allegedly due and for property to be sold.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Maryville, Tennessee, vs. Brandon M. Coe, County Road 73, Crown City, et al., $75,609.48 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Tax Ease Ohio vs. Estate of Charles R. May, Kitts Hill, et al., for back taxes allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
The Park National Bank, Newark, Ohio, vs. Troy C. Allen, 600 block of Oak Street, Ironton, $10,427.07 plus costs allegedly due.
Platinum Rental, LLC, Cunningham, Kentucky, vs. Josh Blair, Chesapeake, for property to be sold.
William Thompson, 1905 Dixon St., Ashland, et al., vs. Vernin Adkins, South Point, for an unspecified amount of damages and costs allegedly due.
Trust Bank, Greenville, South Carolina, vs. Stephen M. Bowen, 2400 block of James River Road, Huntington, et al., $15,078.14 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Easle Loan Co. of Ohio Inc., Chesapeake Plaza, Chesapeake, vs. David R. Chapman County Road 180, Ironton, $3,855.41 plus 25 percent interest and costs allegedly due.
TD Bank USA, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, vs. Steve M. Chapman, 400 block of Hecla Street, Ironton, $1,771.27 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
James D. and Deborah S. Hayes to Jonathan Pinkerman, 1.32 acres in Windsor Township, $40,000.
Donnie P. and Jane Taylor tovs. Elvis Keathley, 5.19 acres in Perry Township, $4,500.
Michael E. Sadler to The Huntington National Bank, a parcel in Fayette Township, $52,000.
John and Amanda Leith to Richard D. and Anne M. Haynes, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $21,299.02.
Ziska Bridges et al. to Frankie Salyers Jr., 14.16 acres in Elizabeth Township, $10,000.
Jerry A. Gibson Jr. to Mark E. Gibson, a parcel in South Point, $60,000.
Saylor Properties LLC to Michael G. and Becky L. Thompson, 47.1 acres in Fayette Township, $47,097.
Joshua and Brooke E. Jenkins to Angel Smith, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $95,000.
Barbara S. Schneider to Hannah N. and Kayla M. Moore, a parcel in Rome Township, $148,500.
Thomas G. Carey Jr. to Chelsey A. and Benjamin R. Smith, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $81,000.
Amy K. and Eric R. Weaver to Michelle Nance, a parcel in Proctorville, $68,500.
Roger D. and Angela Jo Malone to Lee and Heather McCormack, 2.52 parcels in Elizabeth Township, $18,000.
The William L. Funk Trust to Neil E. and Linda Rice, a parcel in Chesapeake, a parcel in Chesapeake, $79,000.
Jason and Sarah Hall to David T. Sly, a parcel in South Point, $135,000.
Phillip Stapleton et al. to Brittany Ditello, a parcel in Union Township, $8,000.