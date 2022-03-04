LAND TRANSFERS
Timothy and Judy Tracy to Amanda N. and Jory L. Macarthur, a parcel in Fayette Township, $290,000.
Lucinda C. Baker to Steve Napier, a parcel in Rome Township, $7,000.
Millard C. Ratcliff et al to Patricia Snead, a parcel in Rome Township, property valued at $116,000.
Real Alternative Properties LLC to Riley Development Company, a parcel in Rome Township, $30,000.
Lawrence County 1, Ltd., to Cooper Crossings Apartments LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $1,630,000.
Gary L. and Aletha L. Webb to Adrenaline Paintball, LLC, a four parcels in Rome Township, $125,000.
Deborah Robinson to David B. Asbury, a parcel in Perry Township, $110,000.
Howard and Romaine Perdue to Kathy A. and Emmerson Moore, a parcel in South Point, $150,000.
Beverly R. Gear to Levi and Kathleen Ausmus, a parcel in Coal Grove, $145,500.
William G. Hock et al to Jessica D. Malone et al, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $103,000.
William Allen et al to Agan Restoration LLC, a parcel in South Point, $225,000.
Ironton Publications to Lawrence County Recovery, LLC, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $423,000.
Kyle Hankins et al to Dak M. and Amy M. Jones, a parcel in Union Township, $345,000.
Eric and Teresa Brown to Tracy Gwinn, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $65,000.
Shelter Haus Group LLC to Jeffery A. and Debra A. Blanton, 17.29 acres in Aid Township, $65,000.
Estate of Jack W. Cundiff to Paul and Wendy Short, a parcel in Rome Township, $150,000.
Larry C. and Laura L. Napier to Dwayne and Deborah Butts, a parcel in Union Township, $44,900.
Christopher B. and Cassandra A. McClure to Debra Townsend et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $110,000.
Paul E. Hazinski II and Kimberly Lucas-Hazinski to Christopher A. McClure, a parcel in Rome Township, $199,000.
Heath and Lori Brownstead to Kyle and Ali Hankins, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $250,000.
William E. Rose, trustee, to Mary Kaiser, a parcel in South Point, $128,500.
Black Oak Real Estate LLC to Nancy J. Porter, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $139,000.
Julia A. Webb to Jepsy Murrell, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $44,000.
Estate of Danny R. Kendrick to Kyle S. and Cassandra L. Lawhorn, 99.75 acres in Union Township, $230,000.
Charles R. and Pamela J. Miller-Fitzpatrick, a parcel in South Point, $121,000.
William F. and Sharon K. Kleinman to Michael Wilson, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $8,000.
Clifford G. Wilson III to Michael and Christi Brummitt, a parcel in Rome Township, $275,000.
MVB Bank to Thomas G. Montavon, a parcel in Union Township, $31,500.
Trina and Willard E. Williams to William K. Adkins Jr. and Kelli L. Adkins, 13.62 acres in Fayette Township $201,000.