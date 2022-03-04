The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

Timothy and Judy Tracy to Amanda N. and Jory L. Macarthur, a parcel in Fayette Township, $290,000.

Lucinda C. Baker to Steve Napier, a parcel in Rome Township, $7,000.

Millard C. Ratcliff et al to Patricia Snead, a parcel in Rome Township, property valued at $116,000.

Real Alternative Properties LLC to Riley Development Company, a parcel in Rome Township, $30,000.

Lawrence County 1, Ltd., to Cooper Crossings Apartments LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $1,630,000.

Gary L. and Aletha L. Webb to Adrenaline Paintball, LLC, a four parcels in Rome Township, $125,000.

Deborah Robinson to David B. Asbury, a parcel in Perry Township, $110,000.

Howard and Romaine Perdue to Kathy A. and Emmerson Moore, a parcel in South Point, $150,000.

Beverly R. Gear to Levi and Kathleen Ausmus, a parcel in Coal Grove, $145,500.

William G. Hock et al to Jessica D. Malone et al, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $103,000.

William Allen et al to Agan Restoration LLC, a parcel in South Point, $225,000.

Ironton Publications to Lawrence County Recovery, LLC, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $423,000.

Kyle Hankins et al to Dak M. and Amy M. Jones, a parcel in Union Township, $345,000.

Eric and Teresa Brown to Tracy Gwinn, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $65,000.

Shelter Haus Group LLC to Jeffery A. and Debra A. Blanton, 17.29 acres in Aid Township, $65,000.

Estate of Jack W. Cundiff to Paul and Wendy Short, a parcel in Rome Township, $150,000.

Larry C. and Laura L. Napier to Dwayne and Deborah Butts, a parcel in Union Township, $44,900.

Christopher B. and Cassandra A. McClure to Debra Townsend et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $110,000.

Paul E. Hazinski II and Kimberly Lucas-Hazinski to Christopher A. McClure, a parcel in Rome Township, $199,000.

Heath and Lori Brownstead to Kyle and Ali Hankins, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $250,000.

William E. Rose, trustee, to Mary Kaiser, a parcel in South Point, $128,500.

Black Oak Real Estate LLC to Nancy J. Porter, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $139,000.

Julia A. Webb to Jepsy Murrell, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $44,000.

Estate of Danny R. Kendrick to Kyle S. and Cassandra L. Lawhorn, 99.75 acres in Union Township, $230,000.

Charles R. and Pamela J. Miller-Fitzpatrick, a parcel in South Point, $121,000.

William F. and Sharon K. Kleinman to Michael Wilson, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $8,000.

Clifford G. Wilson III to Michael and Christi Brummitt, a parcel in Rome Township, $275,000.

MVB Bank to Thomas G. Montavon, a parcel in Union Township, $31,500.

Trina and Willard E. Williams to William K. Adkins Jr. and Kelli L. Adkins, 13.62 acres in Fayette Township $201,000.

