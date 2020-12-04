LAND TRANSFERS
Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc., to David J. and Amanda Edwards, a parcel in Fayette Township, $77,900.
Nanette Donahue to Roy L. and Beatrice L. Phillips, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $138,700.
Edgar E. and Carolyn R. Bentley to Amy N. Moore, a parcel in Fayette Township, $192,500.
Peggy L. Hale to Desiree K. Ward et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $110,000.
Bonnie Adkins to Larry Fox, a parcel in Rome Township, $6,000.
Estate of John E. Collins to Dakota Wooten, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $10,000.
Stephanie A. Burgess to Barbara L. Cartwright, a parcel in Fayette Township, $235,000.
Michael S. and Lauren M. Kratzenberg to Breanna N. and Dustin R. Sparks, 1.5 acres in Ironton Annex, $208,000.
Robert A. and Chelsey D. Lovejoy to Shane M. Stewart et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $130,000.
Janet K. and L. Gregg Scarberry to Jiang Tian et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $242,900.
Daniel R. and Sasha L. Childers to Joshua D. Hardy, a parcel in Rome Township, $160,000.
Estate of Larry D. Holder to Jill Baker, two parcels in Perry Township, $48,000.
Estate of Helen L. Maxwell to Molly E. Wilson, a parcel in Rome Township, $222,000.
Kimberly M. Endicott to Derek and Samantha Barker, a parcel in Coal Grove, $96,500.
Linda A. Decker et al to Mark J. Unger, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $125,000.
Jerry J. Sunseri to Stephen D. Frazee, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $55,000.
Lisa K. Pemberton to Gary and Kayla Moore et al, two parcels in Coal Grove $62,000.
Patricia McKenzie et al to Robert Colwell Jr. and Leanna K, Colwell, 38.03 acres in Fayette Township, $270,000.
Elizabeth M. Darby et al to Zoar Missionary Baptist Church, 11.11 acres in Perry Township, $6,500.
Jason and Autumn Plummer et al to Travis and Elizabeth Taylor, 3.35 acres in Perry Township, $425,000.
John R. and Nancy J. Smith to Joshua E. Moore et al, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $175,000.
Timothy R. Barnett et al to Stephen and Tracie Hunt, a parcel in South Point, $130,000.
Daniel and Brynn Carmon to Alicia D. Mullens, a parcel in Union Township, $139,500.
Brenda K. Mullins to Roger Salyers et al, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $36,500.
Ad Victorium LLC to Darren and Helen Hawkins, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $5,000.
Thomas L. Woods II and Catherine Woods to Skyox LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $15,000.
Brian David to Lionel Finch, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $22,500.
Bryan E. Maynard to Timothy B. and Lauren B. Arthur, a parcel in Union Township, $21,440.
Jackie L. Nelson et al to Sarah E. Miller, two parcels in Rome Township, $35,000.
Robert D. and Kelly N. Thompson to Brian S. and Amanda R. Ray, a parcel in Union Township, $324,500.
Gretchen and Shannon D. Hester to Jacob D. and Katherine A. Clark, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $163,500.