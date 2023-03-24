LAND TRANSFERS
n Saylor Properties LLC to Christopher Brown, 24.32 acres in Mason Township, $49,900.
n Deanna Kerns et al to Charles E. Blakeslee Jr. Trust, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $65,000.
n Judy K. Murdock to Michael E. and Tiffany D. Newman, four parcels in Perry Township, $65,000.
n Amanda S. and Aaron Beach to Brandon S. Perry et al, a parcel in Union Township, $145,000.
n Janet S. Lutz to Levi M. Runyon, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $159,900.
n Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to Michael G. Finley, three parcels in South Point, $150,000.
n Roman Harbor Properties LLC et al to Scott C. and Lesley J. Thomas, three parcels in Rome Township, $250,000.
n Charles E. Elis to Randy D. Ellis, two parcels in Rome Township, $175,000.
n Parker S. Burkett to Carlos Monge, a parcel in Perry Township, $60,000.
n Michelle Morgan et al to Jeffery S. Barnett et al, three parcels in Rome Township, $200,000.
n Ashton A. and Virginia M. Cook to Jason D. and Laken C. Adams, a parcel in Union Township, $165,000.
n Jackie S. Ball to Brent and Gabrielle Ransbottom, a parcel in Union Township, $400,000.
n DAG Construction Group to Carolyn Shepherd, a parcel in Rome Township, $222,000.
n G&G Properties and Investments LLC to Deborah G. Harris, a parcel in Windsor Township, $5,000.
n Ruth R. and Howard W. Perdue Jr., to Amy Shephard, a parcel in Perry Township, $65,000.
n Brenda S. Tolliver to Zachary C. Ellingsworth, a parcel in Union Township, $18,000.
n Estate of Brenda J. Perry to Timothy and Carolyn Barnett, three parcels in South Point, $100,000.
n Michael Carey to Robert Thomas, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $30,000.
n Rich Blakeman to Norman and Sherri Brumfield, 278.87 acres in Symmes Township, $100,000.
n Amanda J. Shockey to James G. and Joni . Hacker, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $38,000.
