LAND TRANSFERS

Paul and Lisa Jenkins to Joseph J. Jenkins, two parcels in Lawrence Township, property valued at $4,620.

Jo Ann Ratcliff to Michaela C. Lunsford, a parcel in Windsor Township, $4,000.

Tamara Spurlock to Russell L. Ferris, a parcel in Rome Township, $1,000.

Tamara Spurlock to David L. and Sherry Spangler, 348.7 acres in Rome Township, $250,000.

Ivan A. and Geraldine Smith to Jordan A. and Caitlyn E. Adkins, a parcel in Fayette Township, $103,000.

Brian Nelson to Walter Moore, six parcels in Union Township, $45,500.

Denise L. Cox to Ray N. Lewis, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $15,000.

Joel D. and Kristin N. Smith to Curtis R. Stratton II and Renee J Stratton, a parcel in Rome Township, $166,085.

Dustin L. Holschuh to Baylor S. Pyles, a parcel in Proctorville, $77,000.

William A. and Gloria D. Hayslip, two parcels in Rome Township, $230,000.

Judy Hughes to trustee for St. Joseph Catholic Church, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $10,000.

Thomas L. and Sandra Burcham to Steven R. and Shona C. Gillette, a parcel in Rome Township, $90,000.

Thomas L. and Sandra Burcham to Brian and Brittany Ferguson, a parcel in Rome Township, $90,000.

Margaret Waddle to Community Loan Servicing LLC, a parcel in Coal Grove, $3,800.

Paul R. Neal II to Jessica N. Dean, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $152,000.

Bruner Land Co. Inc., to Steven S. Reed, 30.56 acres in Mason Township, $46,900.

Judy Cade to Clifford O. Waller, a parcel in Upper Township, $55,000.

Carla A. Carroll to Robert Wolfe, a parcel in Union Township, $71,136.91.

John T. and Susan D. Murphy to Jonathan D. Butler, 56.89 acres in Decatur Township, $235,000.

Brenda Salyers to Brittney and Dustin Snyder, a parcel in Upper Township, $93,200.

Debra M. Fitzpatrick to Matthew A. and Ashlee Burd, two parcels in South Point, $25,000.

Betty D. Church to Darlene J. Kranz, a parcel in Fayette Township, $35,000.

Billie J. Crank to Regina L. McGhee, a parcel in Fayette Township, $12,000.

Edwin L. and Nicola A. Graham to Mindy B. Harris et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $293,000.

Third and Third Company to Agree Central LLC, five parcels in Chesapeake, $2,611,573.

Ruby C. McComas to Gary A. Freeman, a parcel in Windsor Township, $98,000.

Debra L. Brown et al to Michelle R. Brown, two parcels in Rome Township, $131,250.

Red Oak Real Estate LLC to Michaela Jo Johnson, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $59,000.

