LAND TRANSFERS
Georgian Hughes to Mike Finley, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $85,000.
Donny W. and Melinda A. Miller to Ronald D. and Jolena L. Goodling, 24.77 acres in Washington Township, $46,000.
Kanawha River Terminals LLC to Kelly Edwards et al., two acres in Fayette Township, $185,000.
David E. and Sandra K. Skaggs to Jeremy and Kelli Mays, two parcels in Coal Grove, $106,800.
Preston Development LLC to TAK Contracting Inc., a parcel containing 14.5 acres in Upper Township, $60,000.
Tomie G. and Charles T. Lintner to David and Catherine A. Zirkle, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $105,000.
Joshua A. and Paige Clifton to Garrett Butcher, two parcels in Perry Township, $126,000.
Frances J. Smith et al. to Kelsea J. Smith, 1.55 acres in Windsor Township, $70,000.
Hope M. Crabtree et al. to Warren D. and Casey N. Brown, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $234,000.
The First Church of the Nazarene of South Point to Alexander C. and Alexa M. Whitt, a parcel in Perry Township, $88,000.
Robert T. and Nancy Schisler et al. to Thomas E. and Robin Blake, a parcel in South Point, $125,900.
Nicholas E. and Allison R. Myers to Anne N. Hopkins, a parcel in Union Township, $133,000.
Evelyn J. and Thomas A. Orosz to Brett and Noreen Twaney, a parcel in South Point, $15,000.
Donald E. and Phyllis A. Nichols to Cody and Emileigh Cremeans, a parcel in Coal Grove, $95,000.
Helen F. Wentz to Jonatham A. Jones et al., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $65,000.
Jackie Dolen to Billie J. Roberts, a parcel in Union Township, $147,000.
Quinn Land Development Co. to Mark and Samantha Ash, a parcel in Rome Township, $60,000.
Quinn Land Development Co. to Soham Chandhari et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $354,489.
Keith and Linda Moul to Roan A. Laplante et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, $272,000.
Blake Arnott to Gary and Diana Thompson, three parcels in Union Township, $169,900.
Mike Chatfield to Charles Baldridge, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $7,000.
Rebecca L. Wilson to Marvin E. and Lois C. Myers, 11.28 acres in Mason Township, $11,200.
Lockard Trust to Ricky R. Hale Jr. and Coyleen Hale, 6.81 acres in Union Township, $2,000.
ILJK LLC to KVC Properties LLC, five parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $400,000.