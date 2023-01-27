LAND TRANSFERS
n Loretta Campbell et al to Wesley and Lecia Menshouse, 24.81 acres in Lawrence Township, $20,000.
n Bruner Land Company Inc., to Greg R. and Rachel N. Whaley, three parcels in Mason Township, $44,000.
n Citigroup Mortgage Loan Insurance to U.S. Bank National Trust, two parcels in Union Township, $38,867.
n James E. and Rebecca Hall to Jeremy and Amy Hall, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $500.
n Garold L. Callicoat et al, to James D. and Debra S. Hayes, 7.28 acres in Rome Township, $5,000.
n Homer L. Ash Revocable Trust to Jason Williams, three parcels in Windsor Township, $65,000.
n Cameron Walters to Tara Tredway, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $47,440.
n Christopher and Kailee Christian to Colleen McNeil, a parcel in South Point, $132,000.
n Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., to Robert D. and Megan R. Brown, two parcels in Fayette Township, $15,000.
n Leeman Shepherd to Sheldon L. Shepherd, 43.36 acres in Mason Township, property valued at $57,202.78.
n Janet K. Scarberry et al to Kelsey J. and Fred S. Cho, 1.55 acres in Rome Township, $265,000.
n Russell Whitley et al to Holley Whitley, three parcels in Union Township, $35,000.
n Big Bay 6 LLC to Strive Prism Investments LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $25,000.
n Quinn Land Development Co. to Allen K. Anderson, a parcel in Rome Township, $375,000.
n A-1 Properties of Ohio LLC to South Point Storage LLC, a parcel in South Point, $65,000.
n Lesli D. Tesla to Nancy M. Haliburton, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $100,000.
