Austin Grant Beaver, 25, and Emily Nicole Chapman, 25, Culloden, West Virginia.
Jacob Dylan Clark, 23, Coal Grove, and Katherine Ann Roach, 23, Ironton.
Jarod Keith Patterson, 44, and Nicole Marie Horsley, 34, Ironton.
Joshua Joe Lester, 34, and Morgan Kaye Thomas, 30, Huntington.
Leslie Lee Smith, 53, and Marie Chavon Thompson, 41, South Point.
Chayden Blake Renfroe, 21, and Autumn Faith Keathley, 23, Ironton.
Michael Dalton Fite, 25, and Kaitlynn Nicole Murphy, 24, Ashland.
Jason Scott Carmon, 20, and Patricia Haylee Horsley, 18, Ironton.
Michael Benjamin Newcomb, 26, and Sharon Lynn Bond, 28, Ironton.
Martin Andrew Williamson, 28, Proctorville, and Breanna Cheyenne Arthur, 27, Proctorville.
Michael Dean Holbrook, 58, and Pamela Kay Coker, 59, Waterloo.
Myca Leigh Belcher, 30, and Tabatha Leanne Williams, 30, Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Jackie Lee Kipp, 47, and Bridgette Larae McLendon, 39, South Point.
Alexander Matthew Pate, 26, Worthington, Kentucky, and Victoria Marie Boyer, 23, Ironton.
Brandon Lee Thacker, 36, and Twaina Renna Cunningham, 45, Proctorville.
Nathaniel Keith Sanders, 23, and Madison Renee Epperly, 21, South Point.
Jonathan David Riley, 33, Pliny, West Virginia, and Abigail Rose Mayenschein, 25, Ironton.
Joshua Lee Turner, 26, and Leah Megan Sites, 31, Waterloo.
Paul Tyler Fowler, 36, and Brittany Nicole Gates, 30, Hurricane, West Virginia.
Zachary Taylor Melvin, 25, and Alisa Marie Schaus, 25, Ironton.
Chase Colton Arthur, 23, and Syerra Elisabeth Wilson, 21, Huntington.
Steve Allen Hackworth, 42, and Angel Dawn Malone, 27, Pedro.
Adam Benjamin Moore, 27, and Shayna Nichole Thacker, 24, Ironton.
Austin Troy Earles, 24, and Shelby Louise Edmonds, 24, South Point.
Ryan Justin Jenkins, 24, and Brittany Key Kelley, 20, South Point.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Bradley K. Cantrell, a parcel in Union Township, $50,000.
Paige Property Investments LLC to Ahia C. Rice, a parcel in Union Township, $170,000.
Park Avenue Real Estate LLC to Sean E. and Cheryl B. Adkins, three parcels in South Point, $6,500.
Thomas L. Klein to Thuy T. Nguyen, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $390,000.
Brandy McGhee to Amy M. Pierson, four parcels in Upper Township; $120,000.
Bonita B. Williams Revocable Trust to Brittany D. and Emmanuel Jamie, a parcel in Union Township, $180,000.
Ronnie D. and Janie L. Duty to Jennifer L. and Christopher S. Simpkins, a parcel in South Point, $124,000.
Thomas Jividen to Vivian K. Ferguson et al, four parcels in Ironton Annex, $310,000.
Midfirst Bank to Gene A. and Debra K. Adams, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $22,800.
William and Melanie Kerstetter et al to Adam K. and Stacy Weed, three parcels in Rome Township, $223,000.
Orville McFann Jr. to Kathy Kratzenberg, three parcels in Ironton Annex, $15,000.