Lisa D. and Paul N. Adams to Rick Vigilanco, a parcel in Fayette Township, $4,000.
Estate of Patricia Kerfoot to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, a parcel in South Point, $124,000.
Countrytyme Land Specialists LTD to Rachel Orosz et al, 41.51 acres in Upper Township, $68,500.
Seigel E. and Vivian A. Baisden to Levi and Kathleen Ausmus, a parcel in Fayette Township, $10,000.
Quinn Land Development Co. LLC to Wayne L. and Karen T. Lively, a parcel in Rome Township, $335,000.
James M. Shannon et al to Thomas C. Caines, 29.26 acres in Lawrence Township, $280,000.
Ansel G. Simpson to Victoria J. Kosienski, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $140.
Ansel G. Simpson to Kristine A. Collins, two parcels in Union Township, property valued at $30,000.
Ansel G. Simpson to Victoria J. Kosienski, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $10,000.
Estate of Thomas w. Wrught to Gregory and Teresa Perkins, a parcel in South Point, $17,500.
Mark and Abbigail Davidson to Megan N. Fields et al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $92,500.
Evelyn Runyon to Richard D. Sexton et al, two parcels in Upper Township, $79,000.
Park Avenue Development to Double Luck LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $129,900.
Louise McGuire to JMC Real Estate Co. LLC, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $73,500.
Gage E. Townson to Joshua Browning et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $5,000.
U.S. Bank to Toby Pack, 2.51 acres in Fayette Township, $19,900.
Edward W. Lewis to Joshua D. Hoover, a parcel in Rome Township, $95,000.
Stetson and Kylie J. Myers to Andrew D. Hines et al, 6.38 acres in Union Township, $162,500.
Jeffery H. Hughes to Austin Real Estate LLC, four parcels in South Point, $100,000.
Garnet D. Prichard to Tina E. White, a parcel in Upper Township, $35,000.
Morgan McSorley to Justin Levender, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $19,000.
Edward S. Holmes et al to Issac M. Glover et al, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $5,000.
Jane A. Davidson to Charles G. Blevins, a parcel in Upper Township, $5,000.
Ralph A. Coburn to First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC, 39.64 acres in Symmes Township, $35,500.
Christopher and Karl Wilson et al to JPMorgan Chase Bank, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $43,400.
Christopher Michael Nicely, 46, and Lisa Beth Fortner, 44, South Point.
Austin Matthew Wamsley, 21, and Brianna Lynn Reed, 21, Ironton.
Steven Alexander Stanley, 24, and Destiny Cheyenne Rickey, 24, South Point.
U.S. Bank National Association, Minneapolis MN, vs. Terri L. Rowe, South 6th Street, Ironton, et al, $97,411.39 plus costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Bayview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, FL, vs. Carol A. Robinson, Newland, NC, et al, $11,292.41 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Freedom Mortgage Corp., Fishers, IN, vs. Jeanette Withrow, Charleston, WV, et al, $131,567.31 plus interest allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
U.S. Bank Trust, Oklahoma City, OK, vs. Benjamin L. and April L. Curry, Ohio 217, Kitts Hill, for lien and for property to be sold.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jennifer R. Chapman, Township Road 150, South Point, $7,745.54 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
Cathryn N. Harbolt, Kettering, Ohio, vs. Gavin M. Harbolt, South 6th Street, Ironton, et al, for lien and for costs and attorney fees.
Darla D. Barker, County Road 120, South Point, vs. Quality Care Nursing Services, South Point et al, for workers compensation benefits.
OneMain Financial Group, Evansville, IN, vs. Amber N. Blair, Township Road 135, South Point, $2,665.06 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
The Wells Group vs. Prescor Contracting, County Road 12, Proctorville, et al, $21,102.20 plus interest and costs allegedly due.
Wesbanco Bank, Wheeling, WV, vs. kevin M. Fitzpatrick, County Road 15, South Point, et al, $44,322.21 plus interest allegedly due.