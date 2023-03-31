LAND TRANSFERS
n William R. and Ginger Thomas to DAPO LLC, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $150,000.
Cloudy with periods of rain. High 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 12:29 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
n William R. and Ginger Thomas to DAPO LLC, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $150,000.
n Joseph L. and Meredith S. Hall to Bryan and Jeri Fuller, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $81,000.
n Qindi Huang et al to James E. Jenkins, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $195,500.
n Ryan P. and Sarah Sparling to Joshua B. Moore, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $67,100.
n William G. and Crystal Dudding to Julie A. Wilson, a parcel in Union Township, $69,000.
n Aug Property Investments LLC to Marcus J. and Jodi L. Hughes, two parcels in Windsor Township, $64,500.
n Alma L. Ellis to Ted and Debra Barr, two parcels in Union Township, $15,000.
n Theodore H. and Lou A. Crace to James D. and Angela H. Percy, a parcel in Fayette Township, $5,000.
n Harold and Nancy J. Gullett to Samuel L. Cooke Jr. et al, 11.53 acres in Upper Township, $30,000.
n Belinda S. Iowe et al to Betty G. and Danny R. Bartrum, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $26,000.
n Casey E. Kerns to Scottown Investment Group LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $50,500.
n Northgate Enterprises LLC to Ronnie L. and Rebecca S McClung, a parcel in Rome Township, $3,500.
n Noel B. Moore to Lewis and Haylee Bell, one acre in Rome Township, property valued at $240.
n Mary Gilmore to Tia Russell, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $5,000.
n Yvonne L. Colegrove et al to Jon C. and Mary E. Smith, five parcels in Upper Township, $144,000.
n Charles Heim to Eric S. and Melody R. Maloney, a parcel in South Point, $207,000.
n Donnie and Lorina Weaver to Randy and Lynne E. Ruggles, a parcel in Aid Township, $160,000.
n Donnie and Lorina Weaver to Randall C. Evans, 59.63 acres in Aid Township, $155,000,
n J H & H Rentals to Garland W. Christian, 20.95 acres in Union Township, $165,000.
n Teneka S. Ferguson to Jeffrey Townsend, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $25,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.