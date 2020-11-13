Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAND TRANSFERS

Scott A. and Diana L. Addis to Darren L. and Morgan N. Schug, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $18,000.

Kathy Jones to Gregory K. Moore, a parcel containing 1.89 acres in Rome Township, $15,000.

Bernard E. and Kimberly D. Preston to Bruce A. and Lisa D. Beam, 10.07 acres in Upper Township, $23,000.

Brian S. Bryant to Madison Royster Sr., four parcels in Upper Township, $30,000.

Catherine I. Woods to Charles J. and Dianna L. O’Leary, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $8,000.

Patricia Burd to Joshua and Brandi Ross, two parcels in Rome Township, $30,000.

Sarah T. Wilson to Cassie M. and Akers et al., 13.51 acres in Upper Township, $95,000.

Charles Robinson et al. to Paul M. Brisson, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $108,000.

Penny K. Burcham to Trevor A. Franklin, a parcel in Rome Township, $89,000.

Darrell Massie to Zachary and Jessica Travis, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $9,000.

Estate of Carrie M. Blanton to Otto D. Graham, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $70,000.

John T. and Susan D. Murphy to Hannah Yaniko et al., 1.5 acres in Elizabeth Township, $172,000.

Thomas L. and Sandra B. Burcham to George C. Hill, a parcel in Rome Township, $510,000.

Mary F. Newsome to Dana and Amy M. Lewis, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $49,000.

Betty G. Harshbarger to Phillip L. and Lisa Ball, a parcel in Fayette Towship, $130,000.

Robert R. Jeter et al to James and Amanda Poole, 4.65 acres in Union Township, $350,000.

Clarence P. Ferrell trust to William and Heather Roth, 106.7 acres in Windsor Township, $530,000.

Jack Stroud to Josh Stroud et al., a parcel in Windsor Township, $5,000.

Clayton E. Wager Jr. and Adeline Wagner to Pater and Joan Lynd, a parcel in Perry Township, $140,000.

John D. and Karla J. Viglianco to Peter M. and Noelle E. Leighty, 38.33 acres in Fayette Township, $31,250.

Jerry J. Farris to Ay and Waylon Ferguson, a parcel in Windsor Township, $8,000.

Christie A. Bartram et al to Fondalene Alfrey irrevocable trust, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $119,000.

Mark A. and Cynthia S. Christian, a parcel in Fayette Township, $148,000.

Amy B. White to Craig and Tawnya Simpson, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $110,000.

Tyler M. and Natalie R. Perry to Ashley N. Blair, two parcels in Union Township, $179,000.

Phyllis Osborne to William R. and Laura J. Adkins, two parcels in Union Township, $114,900.

Randall L. and Terri L. Lambert to Timothy R. Webb II et al., two parcels in Union Township, $100,000.

