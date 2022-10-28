LAND TRANSFERS
n Rita G. Adams et al to Shannon and Brigette Belville, a parcel in Upper Township, $2,000.
n Christopher Skeans to Darrell G. Friend, a parcel in Upper Township, $5,000.
n Joan Lambert to Justin R. and Emily K. Williams, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $20,000.
n Shirley N. Mitchell to Brandi D. Travis et al, a parcel in Union Township, $3,414.
n Robert M. Yates to Emily Bowman, a parcel in Coal Grove, $18,000.
n Kenneth A. Lawson to William N. and Kerry L. Rezzonico, a parcel in Rome Township, $335,000.
n Gregory and Margaret Kinney to Anna M. Garred et al, four parcels in Perry Township, $309,000.
n Christopher E. Bias to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2019C, 2.31 acres in Union Township, $38,867.
n Gerald L. McMillian et al to Jessica and Jarred Perdue, two parcels in Rome Township, $135,000.
n David Coburn to Dinna L. and Brian Woodyard, a parcel in South Point, $28,500.
n Olive M. Kelley to Wells Fargo Bank, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $44,800.
n Michael J. Kehoe to John G. Kehoe, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $2,320.
n Janice E. Gorby to Jason R. Gorby et al, a parcel in Rome Township, property valued at Rome Township, $91,000.
n Shirley M. Burks to Jeremy and Jessica Eaches, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $4,000.
n Tameria J. Lucas to Jeremiah Lucas, two parcels in Rome Township, $100,000.
n Rita N. Adams et al to Shannon and Brigette Belville, 59.91 acres in Upper Township, $63,000.
n Trevor Porter to James L. Montgomery, three parcels in Rome Township, $35,000.
n Robert J. and Melissa P. Clark to Lisa Midkiff, a parcel in South Point, $70,000.
n Jerrell L. Stewart to The Huntington National Bank, a parcel in Perry Township, $56,507.
n Kathy Kratzenberg to Lonnie J. and Melissa Campbell, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $295,966.
n Faith J. Cecil to Timothy R. and Amy C. Berry, two parcels in Fayette Township, $74,000.
n Evelyn L. Sparks to James G. Marcum, a parcel in Symmes Township, $80,000.
n James O. Marcum to Dannie and Katie Miller, a parcel in Symmes Township, $88,368.
n William C. and Nina Stevens to Virginia L. Smith, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $25,000.
n Allman Rental Properties Inc., to BWC Properties Inc., 8.02 acres in Hamilton Township, $90,000.
n Big Bay 6 LLC to TDP Ventures LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward and a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $58,000.
n Tobias Pasquale to Roger D. and Dianna S. Croson, a parcel in Union Township, $155,000.
n South Point Church of Christ to 5K Rentals LLC, a parcel in Perry Township $77,000.