LAND TRANSFERS
Estate of Robert S. Nunley to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., trustee, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $39,933.
Kettle Investments LLC to Sheila C. and Kevin J. Harvey, two parcels in Union Township, $245,000.
Theresa A. Dawson to John P. and Katie J. Patterson, a parcel in Windsor Township, $35,000.
Harriet K. Porter to EJTR Ltd., two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $56,000.
Robert N. and Nancy K. Taylor to Thomas Schuh, 12.89 acres in Symmes Township, $25,000.
Jimmy J. and Janet S. Bailey to Orville F. and Opal M. McCoy, three parcels in Rome Township, $300,000.
Riley Development Co. to Courtney and Zachary Jordan, a parcel in Rome Township, $280,000.
Linda L. and Robert D. Brammer to Darryl L. and Keesha B.. Sedlacek, a parcel in Perry Township, $117,000.
Stephanie D. McCarly to Stephen P. and Joyce E. Ash, a parcel in Windsor Township, $170,000.
Denise L. Boudreau to Kevin L. Dufore Jr. and Lindsey R. Dufore, a parcel in Rome Township, $133,500.
Mark E. and Kimberly S. Hupp to Kim Triplett, two parcels in Union Township, $182,000.
Tara L. Thacker to Charles M. and Kilesta B. McClellan, a parcel in Windsor Township, $7,000.
Tim Bentley to Jeannie Norris, two parcels in Coal Grove, property valued at $10,000.
Eric and Allison Fields to Brian and Alice Cade, two parcels in Perry Township, $48,000.
Keith and Cynthia Keith to Gregory A. and Rhonda G. Keeney, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $20,000.
Deborah Ratliff et al to Andrew J. and Melissa Gibson, a parcel in South Point, $125,000.
Stacey and Joshua Saunders to Shad M. Sudderth, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $257,000.
Autumn and Chaydon Renfroe to Amanda D. Beam, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $109,000.
Jerry Riley to Robert and Brandae Naprer, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $1,000.
Elmer G Hastings et al to Elmer G. Hastings, a parcel in South Point, property valued at $28,000.
Cory A. Stickler et al to Ronald R. Mincher Jr. et al, 19.07 acres in Union Township, property valued at $30,000.
Robert A. and Jennifer M. Dearman to Dennis Martin, 1.43 acres in Union Township, property valued at $92,610.
Jeffrey S. Lawless to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Upper Township, $19,067.
Harold E. and Sharon K. Harper to William D. and Verna J. Harper, a parcel in Upper Township, $15,000.
Juanita Hyden to Erica Brown, a parcel in Fayette Township, $2,500.
Cassie Blankenship to Gavan Payne, 1.56 acres in Mason Township, $17,000.
Michael L. Craig to Jeremy and Jennifer Wilson, 1.43 acres in Mason Township, $20,000.
Carla Runyon to Chalet Properties III, LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $55,000,.
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., two parcels in Union Township, $11,000.
Stephan Lister to Jessica Pennington, a parcel in Perry Township, $92,500.