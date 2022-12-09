LAND TRANSFERS
Anita K. Swartzwelder to Stephen Walker, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $500.
Keely R. Hatfield et al to Candice M. Lewis, 1.62 acres in Lawrence Township, $280,000.
Donna L. and Rodney M. Hayes to Syndicate Labs LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $33,000.
Willie O. Clark to Sarah E. Chinn et al, a parcel in Perry Township, $125,000.
Cornerstone Bible Church Inc., to TC Unity LLC, 2.68 acres in South Point, $250,000.
Nancy J. Steger to Joe Summers Jr., a parcel in Union Township, $18,701.
Steve A. Smith to Cory Twinam, a parcel in Union Township, $42,400.
Kimberly and Keith Moore to Ronald K. and Roseann R. Roberts, a parcel in Union Township, $40,000.
Lesa J. Slack et al to Lesa J. Slack, a parcel in Chesapeake, property valued at $1,800.
Ray I. Malone trust to Angela D. Murphy, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, property valued at $56,610.
Marion Crabtree Jr. to Rocket Mortgage LLC, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $46,000.
Janice G. Roush to Sarah Lucas, two parcels in Fayette Township, $137,945.
Joshua L. Howard et al to JPMorgan Chase Bank, a parcel in Decatur Township, $136,800.
Andrew J. and Cassy Sisler to Kyndell N. Smith et al, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $129,900.
Darrell L. and Sheri J. Bryant to Brian D. and Augusstda R. Orr, a parcel in Aid Township, $47,647.
Teddy F. Conley to Park Avenue Development LLC, two parcels in Coal Grove, $78,800.
Tina L. Oliver to Saylor Properties LLC, a parcel in Washington Township, $6,500.
Robert D. Malone et al to Diana G. and Carl Malone Jr., four parcels in Symmes and Aid Townships, property valued at $40,000.
Kermit E. and Dorothy M. Taylor, trustees, to Lindsey B. Thomas, a parcel in Rome Township, $24,700.
James A. Waugh to Vernon Bohaychuk, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $8,067.
George R. and Karen E. Hysell to Adam M. Phillips et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $196,500.
Katherine E. Gore to Jarrod S. and Amber J. Sites, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $20,000.
Susanne F. Eavenson to Madison Lee, a parcel in Rome Township, $70,000.
Phyllis A. Hayes to David E. and Teressa D. Hager, two parcels in Rome Township, $60,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Elaine Pyles, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $90,000.
Mary R. Dietrich to Anthony E. and Mildred A. Lykins, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $55,000.
Gary Pruitt to Hannah Roush et al, 2.81 acres in Elizabeth Township, $30,000.
David R. and Linda D. Lester to Harold F. Damron Sr. et al, 13 parcels in Union Township, $65,000.
Kathy S. Cunningham to Brent Ervin, a parcel in Hamilton Township and Ironton 1st Ward, $150,000.
Kathy D. Triplett et al to Mark E. and Deborah L. Delong, a parcel in Perry Township, $45,000.
John L and Ginny L. Maynard to Arthur W. Fryer, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $96,000.
Patrick G. and Leslie Kouns to Dillon M. and Mackenzie D McFann, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $200,000.
Sondra D. Paulus et al to David W. Wise, a parcel in Upper Township, a parcel in Upper Township, $1,740.
Sondra D. Paulus et al to Dondra D. Paulus, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at Coal Grove, $22,000.
Sondra D. Paulus to David W. Wise, a parcel in Perry Township, property valued at $57,250.
Sondra D. Paulus et al to Sandra D. Paulus, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $9,390.
Dallas Stephens et al to Liza S. Boyd, a parcel in Symmes Township, $9,500.
Estate of Regina G. Russell to Virginia L. Rimer, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $169,900.
Vicki D. Ward to Cheryl A. and Wayne Robertson Jr., a parcel in Union Township, $264,000.
Patricia Hicks, executrix, to Jennifer and Thomas Whisman, a parcel in Windsor Township, $100,000.