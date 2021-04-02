The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

W. Charles and Annette Cooper et al. to Kristin and William Mitchell, a parcel in Rome Township, $249,000.

Jody L. and James C. Christian to Daniel R. Jones et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $94,000.

Brant Tackett to Michael and Andrea L. Lange, a parcel in Fayette Township, $130,000.

Estate of Stanley E. Parsons to Timothy J. Hayes et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $225,000.

Gregory A. Ulrich to Mark and Sharon Slaughenhoupt, a parcel in Rome Township, $385,000.

Kayla Simons to Todd J. and Ashleigh F. Dillow, a parcel in South Point, $216,000.

Ad Victorium LLC to DTJL Properties LLC, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $140,000.

Jonna Morrison to Fred and Margaret Garred, a parcel in Perry Township, $2,000.

Phyllis J. Bills to Kristin Eller, two parcels in Fayette Township, $110,000.

Ray E. and Teresa Whitley to Jon R. Ferguson, three parcels in Upper Township, $189,000.

Estate of John E. Miller to James G. and Joni Z. Hacker, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $35,000.

Christopher and Sarah Call to Marvin L. Wilburn, two parcels in Union Township, $30,500.

Kayden Nicely to Freddie and Bianca Sias, a parcel in Chesapeake, $20,000.

Clifford and Susan L. Cline to Leo and Deana Kincade, two parcels in Rome Township, $150,000.

Julie E. Sands et al. to Taj S. and Francis Wolff, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $95,000.

Blanche Browning to Richard J. and Marsha S. Powers, a parcel in Rome Township, $179,000.

Hannah Bester to Garret M. Scheilbelhood, a parcel in South Point, $100,000.

