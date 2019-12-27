Fleeta F. Burgess et al. to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Union Township, $39,400.
Dean D. and Pearlene Kunher to Timothy Wolfe, 1.28 acres in Union Township, $172,000.
Jason R. Morrison to Millisa D. Hughes et al., a parcel in South Point, $45,000.
Jack E. and Eva M. Kesling to Jeffrey C. and Rebecca J. Bowling, a parcel in South Point, $138,000.
Patriot Emergency Medical Service to Business Development Properties Inc., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $3,000.
Nancy B. Fry to Hecla Water Association, a parcel in Upper Township, $69,000.
Jeremy and Jane L. Morse to Eric G. and Brittany E. Canady, 35.96 acres in Union Township, $205,000.
Phyllis S. Goody to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $34,067.
William C. Washburn et al. to Beth A. Pemberton, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $115,000.
Gary R. Rhoads et al. to Sarah A. Webb, a parcel in Fayette Township, $137,500.
Michael J. Graves to John W. and Nancy L. Smith, two parcels in Union Township, $80,000.
William C. and Joanne Cox to Angela Kelley et al., 2.24 acres in Decatur Township, $8,000.
Kathy and James Kratzenberg to Ironton Lawrence County Community Action Organization, 1.06 acres in Ironton 2nd Ward, $200,000.
Kimberly A. Smith et al. to Charles C. Davis et al., a parcel in South Point, $225,000.
Brian D. Huff to Joshua D. Wilson, parcels in Perry and Upper Townships, $45,000.
John P. and Lee A. Allman to Freddie L. Hayes Jr., a parcel in Proctorville, $44,182.39.
Cindy L. Lewis to Mark B. and Debra A. Bamer, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $35,000.Michael R. and Sherri Willis to Mark and Abbigail Davidson, a parcel in South Point, $95,000.
Shawn Michael Yates, 46, and Summer Lea Henson, 42, South Point.
Courtney Dawn Pierce, 26, Ironton, and Tabitha Dawn Rogers, 24, Raceland, Kentucky.
Renate and Oma Patterson, Norway Ave., Huntington, vs. Jason Patrick, Township Road, Chesapeake, for an unspecified amount of damages, costs and attorney fees allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Mark K. Mays, Route 3, Milton, et al. vs. Dawn Cecil, Ohio 141, Kitts Hill, for title to be quieted and for costs and attorney fees.
One Main Financial, Evansville, Indiana, vs. Maxine M. Moore, Township Road 1046, Crown City, $3,038.68 plus costs allegedly due.
Tax Ease, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, vs. Roger Walker, Township Road 279W, South Point, et al., back taxes allegedly due.