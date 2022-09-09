LAND TRANSFERS
John and Billie Brooks to Alexander D. Lykins, two parcels in Rome Township, $300,000.
Steven Gillette et al to The Gregory & Susan Hinshaw Revocable Trust, two parcels in Rome Township, $710,000.
Estate of Florence Washburn to Christopher C. Arthur, a parcel in Upper Township, $12,830.
Marvel D. Layne et al to Rhonda L. and Clifford A. King, a parcel in Fayette Township, $150,000.
Patrick Stahl to Mikayla R. Auger et al, a parcel in South Point, $135,000.
Kimberly P. Courts to Colton L. Landers, two parcels in Union Township, $207,500.
Drew Kuehne to Rosemary F. Jones, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $95,000.
James B. and Amanda Poole to John and Shannon Garrido, a parcel in Rome Township, $135,000.
William and Maria Schneider to Brady L. Schneider, a parcel in South Point, $91,500.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Terry J. Whisman, a parcel in Fayette Township, $99,500.
Beverly Thornburgh et al to Greg J. and Linda G. Macri, a parcel in Union Township, $160,000.
Keith E. and Cynthia M. Charles to Debra E. Vigneron, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $50,000.
Chester Collins to Matthew E. and Candace L. Jacob, two parcels in Union Township, $400,000.
Stan A. and Edna E. Weber to James A. Maud et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $136,000.
Earl E. and Stephanie A. Schlemmer to George G. Powers et al, 8.73 acres in Washington Township, $100,000.
Primelending to Joe Summers, a parcel in Union Township, $46,750.
Thomas J. Stamper to Danny and Savannah Miller, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $72,000.
Mary R. and Christopher Steele to Carlos O. and Christina Nunez, four parcels in Rome Township, $197,000.
Deborah L. Spitz et al to Kimberly M. Galloway et al, five parcels in Rome Township, $166,000.
Joseph and Laurie M. Eastham to Michelle M. Perry, two parcels in Hanging Rock, $269,000.
Sherill A. Twiss et al to Bridgette DeAnn Wallace, 1.79 acres in Lawrence Township, $18,000.
Mary J. Holtzapfel et al to Vernon Bohaychuk, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $28,000.
Timothy H. and Kathryn D. Bush to Matthew E. and Erin R. Gullett, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $55,000.
Gary and Shelley Carrico to Keith and Kathryn Frazer, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $282,000.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Ronne Bland et al, two parcels in Mason Township, $199,000.
Gary Marshall Hatfield II to Lucy A. Bowen, a parcel in Rome Township, $203,000.
Kenneth D. to Amanda and James B. Poole, two parcels in Proctorville, $189,000.
U.S. Bank to Brittany Layne, 1.81 acres in Mason Township, $59,900.