LAND TRANSFERS

Shannon D. and Jessica N. Frye to David H. and Teresa L. Caranole, a parcel in Fayette Township, $4,000.

Wayne L. and Karen T. Lively to Daniel Vilchez et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $435,000.

Blaine Kidd to Brian L. Kidd Sr., a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $70,000.

Cory D. and Stephanie M. Gillum to John M. and Eva D. Ison, 1.37 acres in Upper Township, $10,000.

Bryan Butts et al to Anthony R. Moore Jr., a parcel in Washington Township, property valued at $5,000.

Garry M. and Lisa A. Maynard to Robin P. and Harley Fetty III, 6.45 acres in Union Township, $348,000.

Pomaria Missionary Baptist Church to Roy J. and Erica Blake, 3.26 acres in Windsor Township, $4,500.

Erica Hardin et al to Michael B. and Lindsey L. Smith, 9.94 acres in Windsor Township, $415,000.

Randy Fliehman to Daveon R. Dickerson, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $10,000.

James S. Boggs to James and Joan Mullins, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $10,000.

Jennifer L. Cassity to McDonald Jones, two parcels in Hanging Rock, $10,000.

Tyler and Sara Payne to Lester Krum II et al, 14.16 acres in Aid Township, $60,000.

Colleen and John Cleer Jr. to Justice Investments LLC, two parcels in Union Township, $182,500.

Jeffrey A. and Malinda Moore to Carrie V. Roland, two parcels in Union Township, $115,000.

Thomas L. Belville et al to Amanda Noble et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $102,500.

Chuck A. Petty to William D. Moore et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $5,372.

Jerry D. Nelson to Tammy R. Childers, 1.26 acres in Fayette Township, $106,000.

Joel McGowan to Russell Robinson, 12.89 acres in Mason Township, $68,000.

Tricia L. and Robert L. Messenger to Shawn P. Triplett, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $103,000.

Stephen B. and Jennifer Leach II to Timothy R. and Jami L. Willis, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $40,000.

CC1 OH REO LLC to Big Bay 6 LLC, a parcel in South Point and a parcel in Coal Grove, $28,000.

Joshua A. and Lauren Leighty to David Ashworth, two parcels in South Point, $35,550.

Stephanie and Craig Stamper to Jamie A. Irwin, three parcels in Ironton Annex, $155,000.

Heather B. Maddox et al to Michael J. and Bailee N. Gartin, a parcel in Union Township, $61,600.

Evan B. and Tara McKnight to Timothy B. Sublett, a parcel in Fayette Township, $180,000.

Steven G. and Tammy J. Johnson to Raven A. MacArthur, two parcels in South Point, $149,000.

Amanda B. and Robert A Hogsett Jr. to Abubakkar Siddique, a parcel in Chesapeake, $161,400.

Tina L. and Todd A. Daniels to Bradley J. and Grace K. Curtis, two parcels in Rome Township, $187,263.

Beverly K. O’Dell to Kerry S. Brinager, a parcel in Union Township, $318,000.

