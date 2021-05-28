Lawrence County Sheriff to Rock A. Holley, 33.9 acres in Perry Township, $52,000.
Bruner Land Co. Inc., to Adam J. Moore et al., a parcel in Mason Township, $89,000.
Joseph D. and Rebecca F. Ford to George C. Workman, 80.32 acres in Washington Township, $240,000.
Zachary T. and Angelina G. Johnson to Todd N. and Mikayla C. Martin, a parcel in Fayette Township, $125,000.
Pamela B. McGuire et al. to Maria E. McSweeney et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, $209,000.
James and Debbie L. Reynolds to Carrie A. Christman, a parcel in Rome Township, $302,500.
Cynthia D. and Joseph Jefferson to Paul Maynard, a parcel in Fayette Township, $127,000.
Jan T. Malone to Mary Ferguson, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $20,000.
Thomas Gordon to Janet R. and Deborah Brown, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $27,500.
Sue A. Vanderhoof to Kristen P. and Michael S. Wilds, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $180,000.
James M. Salters et al. to Austin and Abbigail Suiter, 1.02 acres in Union Township, $133,000.
Gregory A. Collins to Gregory C. Shope, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $111,500.
Kenneth B. Ater et al. to Andrew J. and Christina R. King, 104.69 acres in Union and Windsor Township, $365,000.
Elizabeth Viers et al. to Jacqueline M. Lannan, a parcel in Fayette Township, $72,000.
Peggy J. George revocable trust to James A. and Kathy L. Beals, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $25,000.
Kendrall P. Waller et al. to Dean T. and Sarah E. Fields, two parcels in Windsor Township, $60,000.
Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Destiny and Dustin R. Kirk, a parcel in Fayette Township, $172,500.
Debbie S. Jones to Frankie L. Jones, a parcel in Perry Township, $22,700.
Paula Edge to Christopher and Lisa K. Stevens, two parcels in Perry Township, $42,000.
Chad McComas to Lawrence JJ Days, four parcels in Hamilton Township, $68,000.