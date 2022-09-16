LAND TRANSFERS
Brian S. Nelson to John McClung, two parcels in Rome Township, $60,000.
Ronald M. Pemberton to Bradley S. Eldred, a parcel in Fayette Township, $108,000.
Doak and Rebecca J. Russell to Evan and Hannah Russell, a parcel in Union Township, $282,000.
Arnold K. and Tammy L. Bailey to David L. and Carol J. Malone, a parcel in Perry Township, $237,000.
Tammy A. Montroso et al to Janice G. Roush, two parcels in Athalia, $160,000.
MVB Bank Inc., to Tara and Clayton Wagner III, a parcel in Union Township, $195,000.
United Bank to Carlos M. Monge, a parcel in South Point, $60,000.
United Bank to Carol M. Monge, a parcel in Union Township, $45,000.
Carolyn S. Hammonds to Elmer L. and Julia Armstrong, 28.13 acres in Rome Township, $58,582.
Ad Victorium LLC to DTJL Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $30,000.
Sandra and Steven Southern to Nancy B. Fry, three parcels in Windsor Township, $80,000.
Kendrall P. Waller to James R. and Caclyn A. Hampton, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $125,000.
Thomas C. Webb Family Revocable Living Trust to Heath B. Jones et al, 70.92 acres in Lawrence Township, $365,000.
Terry and Rose M. Barber to Lacey D. and Thomas Williams II, two parcels in Perry Township, $91,690.
Victoria A. Browning et al to Michael Floyd, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $80,000.
Dana R. Gillispie to Andrew and Tara Napier, 22.74 acres in Union Township, $55,000.
Preston Development LLC to Carlos V. Ortiz, 1.17 acres in Upper Township, $200,000.
ACS Investment Properties LLC to Terry R. and Belinda D. Schneider, a parcel in South Point, $222,900.
Karen S. Thompson to Rebecca Hughes, three parcels in Union Township, $3,000.
Nolan R. and Kendra R. Love to Brian T. and Amy M. Rundolph, a parcel in Rome Township, $410,000.
ESCOBEDO Properties LLC to DAG Construction Group LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $16,000.
Phyllis P. Pernesti to PHH Mortgage Corp., 25.78 acres in Mason Township, $52,000.
Mary L. Vanderhoof to John M. and Vivian K. Ferguson, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,000.
Terry L. and Vonda K. Vanderhoof to John M. and Vivian K. Ferguson, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $60,000.
Ellis D. Morgan to Charles E. and Lauria J. Roberts, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $125,000.
Preston Development LLC to Sean E. and Julie A. Adams, 9.5 acres in Upper Township, $95,000.
Debra M. Fitzpatrick to Blake and Mackenzie Ridenour, a parcel in Perry Township, $97,000.
David J. and Amanda M. Schritier to Abegael J. Daniel et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $102,000.
Real Alternative Properties LLC to Tori Leep, a parcel in Rome Township, $169,900.