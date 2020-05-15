Essential reporting in volatile times.

Austin Murphy et al. to Anthony Barnwell, two parcels in Rome Township, $160,000.

Chimera Reo to Douglas Stadler, 37.91 acres in Lawrence Township, $27,500.

U.S. Bank National Association to Tim Layne, two parcels in Perry Township, $47,000.

Julia A. Webb to Carrie J. and Sean G. Mayenschein, a parcel in Coal Grove, $68,500.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Bradley A. and Lean M. James, a parcel in Windsor Township, $45,040.

Grandview Retail Stores LLC to Lighthouse Property Management LLC, 1.4 acres in Perry Township, $380,000.

Rebuilt Holdings LLC to Finally Home, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $1,000.

Sandra Rose et al. to Russell and Judith Whitley, two parcels in Union Township, $30,000.

Estate of Jean Pickett to Dwain B. Brammer, two parcels in Rome Township, $190,000.

Christopher J. and Thomasina Majher to Richard and Sonna Nezhni, a parcel in South Point, $230,000.

Regina Massey et al. to Shaden A. White, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $70,000.

Lurlie F. Reynolds to Kayden Nicely, 1.07 acres in Chesapeake, $5,000.

Michael B. and Lindsey L. Smith to Danny and Annette Ferguson, a parcel in Union Township, $6,250.

Linda and Arthur Childers et al. to Jason M. and Tiffany N. Kessick, a parcel in Fayette Township, $25,000.

Roger L. Smith to Roger L. Smith et al., 1.26 acres in Union Township, property valued at $45,610.

Shawn Guy to Stephen L Martin, 2.72 acres in Upper Township, $52,000.

Angie’s Rentals LLC to Zander Street Properties LLC, five parcels in Fayette Township, $215,000.

Ryan M. Johnson to myCUmortgage LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $72,580.

Richard Weaver to Judith Lavender, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $13,000.

Eloise Wooten to Real Alternative Properties LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $130,000.

David A. Bennett et al. to Adam and Felicia Stewart, a parcel in Fayette Township, $8,000.

Heather E. and James Davenport to Jennifer M. and Jonathan E. Taylor, 1.17 acres in Perry and Fayette townships, $24,100.

James and Amanda Poole to Charles and Becky Porter, a parcel in Athalia, property valued at $8,500.

Christopher S. Porter to Robert B. Eldred, 90.25 acres in Mason Township, $133,500.

Lee E. and Mary F. Whitley to Freddie L. Hayes Jr., a parcel in Proctorville, $40,000.

David C. and Lisa G. Wood to Ashley N. and Micah Gothard, a parcel in Rome Township, $129,800.

Brian A. and Lori L. Deer to JMC Real Estate LLC, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $100,000.

Robert C. Compliment et al. to Jonathan A. and Lori Payne, two parcels in Coal Grove, $65,000.

Mary B. Freeman to Terry and Elizabeth Clark, a parcel in Perry Township, $89,000.

Estate of Jane S. Harvey to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $30,504.55.

U.S. Bank National Association to Richard Worley, three parcels in Upper Township, $17,000.

Stephen T. and Amanda S. Layne to Christopher and Cristina Kerns, a parcel in Perry Township, $11,500.

McGuire Properties LLC to Denicola Properties LLC, two parcels in Union Township, $190,000.

Eleanor Dickess to Kyle Dickess, five parcels in Perry Township, $20,000.

Larry V. Fox II to Marquita Bacon et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, $90,000.

Clyde J. Day to Rebecca R. and Joshua B. Frieszell, two parcels in Rome Township, $115,000.

