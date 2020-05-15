Austin Murphy et al. to Anthony Barnwell, two parcels in Rome Township, $160,000.
Chimera Reo to Douglas Stadler, 37.91 acres in Lawrence Township, $27,500.
U.S. Bank National Association to Tim Layne, two parcels in Perry Township, $47,000.
Julia A. Webb to Carrie J. and Sean G. Mayenschein, a parcel in Coal Grove, $68,500.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Bradley A. and Lean M. James, a parcel in Windsor Township, $45,040.
Grandview Retail Stores LLC to Lighthouse Property Management LLC, 1.4 acres in Perry Township, $380,000.
Rebuilt Holdings LLC to Finally Home, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $1,000.
Sandra Rose et al. to Russell and Judith Whitley, two parcels in Union Township, $30,000.
Estate of Jean Pickett to Dwain B. Brammer, two parcels in Rome Township, $190,000.
Christopher J. and Thomasina Majher to Richard and Sonna Nezhni, a parcel in South Point, $230,000.
Regina Massey et al. to Shaden A. White, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $70,000.
Lurlie F. Reynolds to Kayden Nicely, 1.07 acres in Chesapeake, $5,000.
Michael B. and Lindsey L. Smith to Danny and Annette Ferguson, a parcel in Union Township, $6,250.
Linda and Arthur Childers et al. to Jason M. and Tiffany N. Kessick, a parcel in Fayette Township, $25,000.
Roger L. Smith to Roger L. Smith et al., 1.26 acres in Union Township, property valued at $45,610.
Shawn Guy to Stephen L Martin, 2.72 acres in Upper Township, $52,000.
Angie’s Rentals LLC to Zander Street Properties LLC, five parcels in Fayette Township, $215,000.
Ryan M. Johnson to myCUmortgage LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $72,580.
Richard Weaver to Judith Lavender, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $13,000.
Eloise Wooten to Real Alternative Properties LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $130,000.
David A. Bennett et al. to Adam and Felicia Stewart, a parcel in Fayette Township, $8,000.
Heather E. and James Davenport to Jennifer M. and Jonathan E. Taylor, 1.17 acres in Perry and Fayette townships, $24,100.
James and Amanda Poole to Charles and Becky Porter, a parcel in Athalia, property valued at $8,500.
Christopher S. Porter to Robert B. Eldred, 90.25 acres in Mason Township, $133,500.
Lee E. and Mary F. Whitley to Freddie L. Hayes Jr., a parcel in Proctorville, $40,000.
David C. and Lisa G. Wood to Ashley N. and Micah Gothard, a parcel in Rome Township, $129,800.
Brian A. and Lori L. Deer to JMC Real Estate LLC, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $100,000.
Robert C. Compliment et al. to Jonathan A. and Lori Payne, two parcels in Coal Grove, $65,000.
Mary B. Freeman to Terry and Elizabeth Clark, a parcel in Perry Township, $89,000.
Estate of Jane S. Harvey to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $30,504.55.
U.S. Bank National Association to Richard Worley, three parcels in Upper Township, $17,000.
Stephen T. and Amanda S. Layne to Christopher and Cristina Kerns, a parcel in Perry Township, $11,500.
McGuire Properties LLC to Denicola Properties LLC, two parcels in Union Township, $190,000.
Eleanor Dickess to Kyle Dickess, five parcels in Perry Township, $20,000.
Larry V. Fox II to Marquita Bacon et al., a parcel in Fayette Township, $90,000.
Clyde J. Day to Rebecca R. and Joshua B. Frieszell, two parcels in Rome Township, $115,000.