LAND TRANSFERS

Litinia Salyers et al to American Advisors Group, a parcel in South Point, $97,000.

Joan T. Massey to Tracy A. and Angela J. Wilson, two parcels in Rome Township, $105,000.

Hoyt W. and Shara L. Allen to Tommy R. Schwab et al, 4.16 acres in Upper Township, $27,000.

Edith Jarvis life estate to James R. and Jessica R. Higgins, two parcels in South Point, $160,000.

Susan R. Rosh to Debra Wise et al, eight acres in Aid Township, $35,000.

Hearl Adkins to Terry A. and Sherry M. Collins, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $200,000.

James B. Mayo to Tracy Barnitz, a parcel in Rome Township, $375,000.

Michael L. Bartholomew et al to Tyler M. and Natalie R. Perry, a parcel in Rome Township, $413,500.

Toby and Jill Taylor to Christina Johnson, 4.65 acres in Union Township, $240,000.

Deborah A. Adams to Lonnie R. Black, a parcel in Fayette Township, $48,365.

Sharon Mays to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $19,900.

Lisa R. Lucas to Robert Lovejoy et al, 19.24 acres in Perry Township, $75,000.

Bonita G. Creger et al to Bonita G. and Gary L. Creger Sr., a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $49,000.

Linda J. Martin to Joseph R. and Jean A. Jenkins, 4.93 acres in Lawrence Township, $36,000.

Lorena S. Johnson to Paul and Stacy Johnson, a parcel in Coal Grove, $30,000.

Barbara K. Williams revocable trust to Debbie Kelly, three parcels in Proctorville, $139,900.

David and Sara E. Spangler to Robert C. and Susan D. Black, 2.6 acres in Rome Township, $25,000.

Randall Wise et al to Brandy Hernandez, a parcel in Coal Grove, $7,000.

Betty F. Butler to Lynne M. Wilson, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $11,500.

Jack I. and Mary K. Pemberton, a parcel in Fayette Township, $118,000.

Shawn P. and Robin R. Murdock, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $65,000.

Louie T. Cumpton to Kylee D. Metzger, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $85,000.

Joshua L. and Rachel E. Miller to Stephen N. Hall et al, 7.75 acres in Fayette Township, $121,000.

Stacy A. and Troy Houchin to Richard J. Ramsey, a parcel in South Point, $232,500.

Steven Forbush et al to Matthew and Alexis Jenkins, two parcels in South Point, $122,500.

Michael and Deanna Fritsch to Desiree L. Warfield, a parcel in Fayette Township, $97,500.

John R. and Karen M. Gray to Jeffrey D. Skinner, two parcels in Athalia, $253,000.

Field of Dreams Properties LLC to Carolyn S. Bentley, two parcels in Fayette Township, $141,000.

Roy L. and Beatrice L. Phillips to Merle E. and Brianna Ruth, 1.4 acres in Decatur Township, $110,000.

Charles E. and Betty Craig to Michael G. Finley, 7.17 acres in Fayette Township, $8,000.

Rebecca J. Nenni et al to Noah and Heidi Thompson, three parcels in Elizabeth Township, $88,500.

Michelle Berkley et al to Matthew D. and Judy Miller, 3.98 acres in Fayette Township, $73,755.

Lisa Lucas to Rickey L. Jenkins III et al, 3.15 acres in Perry Township, $114,500.

Palace Properties LLC to Scott and Lesley Thomas, 2.2 acres in Rome Township, $288,000.

