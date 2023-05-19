LAND TRANSFERS
Joshua Harmon to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, five parcels in Upper Township, $77,100.
Kelly and Cullen Vance to Brandon L. Bowling, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $76,000.
Castle 2020 LLC to Russell E. Reidenbach, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $16,900.
William C. Grim Jr. et al to Kevin and Melissa Basenback, a parcel in Rome Township, $280,000.
Tanner and Courtney Sowards to SITA 1 LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $78,000.
Andrew L. Colley to Jon D. Colley, a parcel in Perry Township, $46,770.
Kristin Henson to Gregory Carter et al, two parcels in Fayette Township, $136,125.
Catherine Harbolt to Gavin Harbolt, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,000.
Gavin Harbolt to HR Capital LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,000.
John R. and Julie A. Horn to JMD Family Properties LLC, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $84,000.
Christina M. and Randall L. Kitts II to Clifford W. Akers et al, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $67,500.
Otha E. and Patricia A. McMaster to GMK Homes LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $112,500.
Denise Rimmer et al to Danette Brickey, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $15,000.
Denise Rimmer to al to Denise Rimmer, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $20,000.
M & N & O Inc., to Jon Stevens, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $30,000.
Denise Rimmer et al to Melanie Steed, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $10,000.
Stephen H. and Sammie H. Ishmael to Jeffery Lansing, a parcel in Symmes Township, $16,000.
David B. and Sandra K. Sesher to Mary A. Lucas, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $28,900.
First Choice Property Acquisitions LLC to Anthony Hanshaw, a parcel in Union Township, $90,000.
River Cities Management Group LLC to Pappy’s Cookin’ LLC, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $89,000.
Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to 109 Buffalo Creek LLC, eight parcels in Perry Township, $2,650,000.
