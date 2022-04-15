The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LAND TRANSFERS

Justin T. Perkey to Thomas J. and Paula S. Murphy, a parcel in Chesapeake, $134,000.

James and Debbie Hayes to Misty D. Jeffrey, a parcel in Fayette Township, $13,700.

Robyn and Garry K. Dilley et al to Golden Properties of South Point LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $135,000.

Ashlie L. and Daniel J. Bailey to Melanie McCoy, a parcel in South Point, $175,600.

Daniel A. and Pamela J. Doss to Brian A. Garrison, a parcel in Perry Township, $22,000.

City Amusement Properties LLC to Kathy J. Kratzenberg, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $50,000.

Roy C. and Paula J. Roach to Deborah J. Sabin, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $121,000.

Lenny and Debra McClary to Cory A. and Jennifer M. Black, 37 acres in Fayette Township, $40,000.

Brent Irvin to Bernard R. and Emily K. Fulks, a parcel in Rome Township, $387,500.

Billy N. Whitley and Bethany E. Whitley to Bill J. Copley, a parcel in Windsor Township, property valued at $1,000.

Richard T. Hieronimus to Lisa D. and David L. Holland Jr., 71.61 acres in Decatur Township, $184,000.

Shelter Haus Group LLC to Donnie and Lorina Weaver, 143.98 acres in Aid Township, $288,000.

Habib and Theresa Esmaelli to Regina Webb et al, two parcels in Chesapeake, $18,000.

Jennifer S. and James M. Thomas Jr to Charles J. Legg, a parcel in Windsor Township, $131,000.

Carla K. Pancake et al to Drew M. White, three parcels in Upper Township, property valued at $84,710.

Edna J. Duncan to Kristina A. Paugh et al, four parcels in Chesapeake, $122,735.

Timothy R. Bentley to Angela K. Stevens et al, a parcel in Coal Grove, $45,000.

James D. and Debra S. Hayes to Caleb Hunter, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $70,000.

Brandon M. and Kerry S. Brinager to Kevin B. Black, a parcel in Union Township, $139,500.

Paul T. and Nichole Sanders to Zachary A. Smith, a parcel in South Point, $232,000.

Lana S. Bryant to Feng Wang et al, three parcels in Rome Township, $335,000.

Inland Products Inc., to David Ashworth, 75.31 acres in Fayette Township, $50,000.

Kenneth G. Morrison II to Kenneth B. Preston, a parcel in Coal Grove, $33,900.

Jacqueline M. Lisath to Julia M. Smith, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $33,000.

Gloria J. Ferguson to Jeffrey D. and Tonya A. Black, two parcels in Union Township, $105,000.

City National Bank to Darren M. and Lisa D. Russell, 4.57 acres in Upper Township, $57,900.

Emily J. Dalton to Mark and Deborah L. Delong, 1.44 acres in Elizabeth Township, $19,000.

Riverside Recovery LLC to Hospice of Huntington Inc., a parcel in Fayette Township, $317,500.

Elizabeth H. Nordeen to Kyle Perez et al, three parcels in Union Township, $209,900.

TAK Contracting Inc., to Mark A. and Shanna Anderson, four parcels in Upper Township, $65,000.

Mary Jo Martin to Joseph B. Martin, four parcels in Rome Township, $25,519.

Paul Lawless, trustee, to Paul D. Lawless, 22.75 acres in Fayette Township, $12,500.

Chelsea A. Chang to Heather R. Roth, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $191,500.

Fayne L. Taylor to Jonathan D. Butler, a parcel in Decatur Township, $10,000.

LIA Property Development to Stephen and Julie A. Moore, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $134,000.

William J. and Laura J. Triplett to Shawn Easthom, three parcels in Perry Township, $80,000.

Melissa Howard, administrator, to Jason Williams, a parcel in Windsor Township, $22,000.

Mary Roach, executor, to Madison Stachler, 1.48 acres in Lawrence Township, $215,000.

Rachel and Jason Lawson to Zackery Botkins, a parcel in Perry Township, $139,000.

Big Bay 6 LLC to True Blue Enterprise, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $67,500.

Nancy M. Kelly to Vernon Baychuk, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $30,000.

Charles H. Bendig, trustee, to Elizabeth E. Bink, 20.12 acres in Washington Township, $25,400.

Forest E. Humphrey to Matthew and Cynthia Hale, a parcel in Windsor Township, $32,000.

Melissa Bennett, executrix, to Teresa L. Osborne, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $90,000.

CB Townsend Properties to Mark A. Prince, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $16,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.