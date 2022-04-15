LAND TRANSFERS
Justin T. Perkey to Thomas J. and Paula S. Murphy, a parcel in Chesapeake, $134,000.
James and Debbie Hayes to Misty D. Jeffrey, a parcel in Fayette Township, $13,700.
Robyn and Garry K. Dilley et al to Golden Properties of South Point LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $135,000.
Ashlie L. and Daniel J. Bailey to Melanie McCoy, a parcel in South Point, $175,600.
Daniel A. and Pamela J. Doss to Brian A. Garrison, a parcel in Perry Township, $22,000.
City Amusement Properties LLC to Kathy J. Kratzenberg, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $50,000.
Roy C. and Paula J. Roach to Deborah J. Sabin, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $121,000.
Lenny and Debra McClary to Cory A. and Jennifer M. Black, 37 acres in Fayette Township, $40,000.
Brent Irvin to Bernard R. and Emily K. Fulks, a parcel in Rome Township, $387,500.
Billy N. Whitley and Bethany E. Whitley to Bill J. Copley, a parcel in Windsor Township, property valued at $1,000.
Richard T. Hieronimus to Lisa D. and David L. Holland Jr., 71.61 acres in Decatur Township, $184,000.
Shelter Haus Group LLC to Donnie and Lorina Weaver, 143.98 acres in Aid Township, $288,000.
Habib and Theresa Esmaelli to Regina Webb et al, two parcels in Chesapeake, $18,000.
Jennifer S. and James M. Thomas Jr to Charles J. Legg, a parcel in Windsor Township, $131,000.
Carla K. Pancake et al to Drew M. White, three parcels in Upper Township, property valued at $84,710.
Edna J. Duncan to Kristina A. Paugh et al, four parcels in Chesapeake, $122,735.
Timothy R. Bentley to Angela K. Stevens et al, a parcel in Coal Grove, $45,000.
James D. and Debra S. Hayes to Caleb Hunter, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $70,000.
Brandon M. and Kerry S. Brinager to Kevin B. Black, a parcel in Union Township, $139,500.
Paul T. and Nichole Sanders to Zachary A. Smith, a parcel in South Point, $232,000.
Lana S. Bryant to Feng Wang et al, three parcels in Rome Township, $335,000.
Inland Products Inc., to David Ashworth, 75.31 acres in Fayette Township, $50,000.
Kenneth G. Morrison II to Kenneth B. Preston, a parcel in Coal Grove, $33,900.
Jacqueline M. Lisath to Julia M. Smith, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $33,000.
Gloria J. Ferguson to Jeffrey D. and Tonya A. Black, two parcels in Union Township, $105,000.
City National Bank to Darren M. and Lisa D. Russell, 4.57 acres in Upper Township, $57,900.
Emily J. Dalton to Mark and Deborah L. Delong, 1.44 acres in Elizabeth Township, $19,000.
Riverside Recovery LLC to Hospice of Huntington Inc., a parcel in Fayette Township, $317,500.
Elizabeth H. Nordeen to Kyle Perez et al, three parcels in Union Township, $209,900.
TAK Contracting Inc., to Mark A. and Shanna Anderson, four parcels in Upper Township, $65,000.
Mary Jo Martin to Joseph B. Martin, four parcels in Rome Township, $25,519.
Paul Lawless, trustee, to Paul D. Lawless, 22.75 acres in Fayette Township, $12,500.
Chelsea A. Chang to Heather R. Roth, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $191,500.
Fayne L. Taylor to Jonathan D. Butler, a parcel in Decatur Township, $10,000.
LIA Property Development to Stephen and Julie A. Moore, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $134,000.
William J. and Laura J. Triplett to Shawn Easthom, three parcels in Perry Township, $80,000.
Melissa Howard, administrator, to Jason Williams, a parcel in Windsor Township, $22,000.
Mary Roach, executor, to Madison Stachler, 1.48 acres in Lawrence Township, $215,000.
Rachel and Jason Lawson to Zackery Botkins, a parcel in Perry Township, $139,000.
Big Bay 6 LLC to True Blue Enterprise, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $67,500.
Nancy M. Kelly to Vernon Baychuk, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $30,000.
Charles H. Bendig, trustee, to Elizabeth E. Bink, 20.12 acres in Washington Township, $25,400.
Forest E. Humphrey to Matthew and Cynthia Hale, a parcel in Windsor Township, $32,000.
Melissa Bennett, executrix, to Teresa L. Osborne, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $90,000.
CB Townsend Properties to Mark A. Prince, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $16,000.