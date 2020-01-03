Michael T. and Cathy Rapp to Richard Belville Jr., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $109,500.
Michael H. and Cheryl A. Cavin to Wilmington Trust National Association, $100,000.
Howard Dempsey to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, one acre in Windsor Township, $28,250.
Christopher Walters et al. to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $113,601.
Stella L. Myers to Steven R. and Carla J. Crawford, three parcels in Mason Township, $53,000.
Roger S. White to Christopher M. and Emily Y. Capper, 20.76 acres in Windsor Township, $25,000.
Betty E. Dean to Mark A Dean, two acres in Perry Township, $1,600.
Riverside Recovery Services to James D. and Debra S. Hayes, 7.93 acres in Mason Township, $25,000.
Riley Development Co. to Nathan W. and Kathlene Smith, a parcel in Union Township, $236,000.
Kimberly and Joseph S. Black et al. to David and Marcia Zahniser, a parcel in Fayette Township, $59,000.
Jorde Montique Blowe, 36, and Jordan Kay Bowman, 23, Ironton.
Nathan Allen Perry, 41, and Amanda Jewell Maynard, 33, Proctorville.
Nathaniel Eugene Knipp, 25, and Haley Jennalee Markel, 26, Ironton.
William Charles Pauley, 39, Louisa Kentucky, and Lisa Dawn Cordle, 30, Coal Grove.
Andrew M. Thomas, Ironton, vs. ENA Inc., Cincinnati, et al., appeal filed seeking workers compensation benefits.
Jarrett Baker, Lithonia, Georgia, vs. Bimbo Bakeries USA, Horsham, Pennsylvania, et al., appeal filed seeking workers compensation benefits.
Lindsey Pemberton, County Road 16, Pedro, vs. Estate of Elroy J. Friend Jr., et al., for lien and for property to be sold.
Rosella Ghee, Township Road 102, Coal Grove, vs. Shanna Roberts, Main Street, Coal Grove, for an unspecified amount of damages allegedly due and for a jury trial.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Virginia, vs. Cheryl Hall, Township Road 218, Ironton, $658.14 plus costs allegedly due
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Gamoa Larahe, Township Road 1110, Proctorville, et al., back taxes allegedly due.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, California, vs. William Gilmore, Mastin Avenue, Ironton, $85,177.51 plus costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, South Carolina, vs. Modena M. Grigsby, Township Road 336, Ironton, et al., $123,719.52 plus interest and costs allegedly due, for lien and for property to be sold.
Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, vs. Lisa F. Duty, County Road 18, South Point, $16,610.46 plus costs allegedly due.