Ricky Edens et al. to Betty Grose, a parcel in Union Township. Property valued at $46,000.
Catherine J. Justice to Joseph T. Waller, a parcel in Coal Grove, $15,000.
Gerald E. and Carla R. Cook to Terry Parker et al., a parcel in Hamilton Township, $40,000.
Dorothy and William H. Ferguson Jr. to Charles E. Terry, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $15,100.
Tamila S. Millhouse to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., two parcels in Fayette Township, $30,667.
Donnie and Mary Adkins to Michael and Deborah Wolfe, a parcel in Rome Township, $245,000.