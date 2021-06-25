The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ricky Edens et al. to Betty Grose, a parcel in Union Township. Property valued at $46,000.

Catherine J. Justice to Joseph T. Waller, a parcel in Coal Grove, $15,000.

Gerald E. and Carla R. Cook to Terry Parker et al., a parcel in Hamilton Township, $40,000.

Dorothy and William H. Ferguson Jr. to Charles E. Terry, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $15,100.

Tamila S. Millhouse to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., two parcels in Fayette Township, $30,667.

Donnie and Mary Adkins to Michael and Deborah Wolfe, a parcel in Rome Township, $245,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.