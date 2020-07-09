LAND TRANSFERS
Mary L. Dutey-Amburgey et al. to Kimberly A. Dutey, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, property valued at $47,500.
Steven and Ashleigh Elswick to Marjorie D. Owens, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $140,200.
Mark K. Mays et al. to Betty L. and Hershel Pancake, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $115,000.
Robert R. and Lauren E. Lynd to Christopher Hurst, a parcel in Fayette Township, $234,500.
Riley Development Co. Inc., to Carl E. and Louise Riggs, a parcel in Union Township, $274,000.
Frank Weisenberger to Jason Barton, two parcels in Fayette Township, $70,000.
John S. Wylie to John and Eleanor S. Wylie, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $39,795.
Jo Ellen Weber to Dakota and Lindsay Taylor, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $205,000.
Hershel R. and Betty L. Pancake to John M. and Donna K. Sheppard, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $110,000.
MUCU Mortgage LLC to Deann Raines, three parcels in Fayette Township, $32,500.
Robert M. and Carole A. Goldcamp to John E. Waginger, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $30,000.
Phillip E. Willis et al. to Roma Marie McKenzie, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $260,000.
Correnna M. Callicoat to James B. Poole, three parcels in Athalia, $75,000.
Cody Good et al. to Frederick C. Fisher Jr. et al., a parcel in Perry Township, $2,500.
Drexel D. and Ollie Smith to Lexington Residential LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $44,000.
Wallace E. and Karen Humphrey to Randy and Melissa Taylor, a parcel in Windsor Township, $38,000.
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-C to Amber McDonald, a parcel in Perry Township, $79,900.
Jo Ann and Jack Hutchinson to Ehren Lowers, a parcel in Union Township, $160,400.
Helen M. Thompson to Stephen Orengo, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $45,000.
Deborah L. Howard-Mullins to John R. and Julie A. Horn, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $11,100.
Harold E. and Willa D. Maynard to Everett Richendollar et al., 3.62 acres in Fayette Township, $18,000.
Doris A. Fulks to Aryan J. and Nikki L. McCombs, a parcel in Perry Township, $97,000.
Robert and Mary L. Lambert to Jordan C. and Ashley N. Wells, five parcels in Union Township, $75,000.
Derek B. Groh et al. to Alysia J. Conner, a parcel in Upper Township, $219,450.
Damien and Erica Brown to Nicholas Smith, a parcel in Upper Township, $6,200.
2019 Castle LLC to John R. and Julie A. Horn, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, property valued at $16,000.
Jeanine Bledsoe to Dalton J. and Kaylie Sullins, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $155,000.
Emily Turley to Larry Justice, a parcel in Perry Township, $900.
Mark Blevins et al. to Deborah A. Stewart, two parcels in Union Township, $16,500.
Estate of Patricia A. Dalton to Rudolph Dietz et al., $104,100.
Bruner Land Co. Inc., to William W. and Emily D. Keeney, 7.11 acres in Washington Township, $18,900.
Heather L. Lang to Jerry L. and Cassandra S. Abrams, 51.37 acres in Lawrence Township, $210,000.
Joseph and Cassie Meyers to Matthew M. and Jessica K. Campbell, $113,500.
David Riggs to Diana Riggs, a parcel in Union Township, $216,500.
Estate of James Gullett to John P. and Julie Cochran, four parcels in Fayette Township, $189,600.
James D. and Cindy L. Yancey to Cheryl and Terry Delawder, 113.95 acres in Elizabeth Township, $165,000.
Ruth J. and William Siders to Beverly A. and Dwane D. Mitchell, two parcels in Rome Township, $235,000.
Nancy R. Roberts to Marianne E. and Leo K. Kakalia, a parcel in South Point, $155,900.
Michael A and Sarah L. Wright to Aaron K. Wells, two parcels in Fayette Township, $165,000.
Homer A. and Betty J. Bailey to Mark Delong, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, property valued at $10,000.
Judy McCoy to Christopher Kimbler Jr. et al., 13.5 acres in Hamilton Township, $10,000.
Toya L. Makin to David F. and Deborah S. Carter, 7.06 acres in Windsor Township, $16,100.
Brad and Dreama Taylor to J. UHL Outdoors LLC, 73.75 acres in Perry Township, $70,000.
Charles C. and Patricia D. Vaas to Mary L. McDonald, a parcel in Rome Township, $73,050.
Rebecca L. Flowers to James R. Isaacs, two parcels in Union Township, $129,000.
Martha Butler et al. to Kenneth Carman, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $10,000.
Huntington National Bank to Danny Holschuh, a parcel in Fayette Township, $36,000.
Bruner Land Co. to Gary D. Stevens, 7.03 acres in Washington Township, $17,900.
Gary Pruitt to Hecla Water Association, two parcels in Decatur Township, $52,000.
Resolve Equity Investments LLC to Thomas and Felicia Teasdale, 5.06 acres in Union Township, $22,300.
Brian A. and M. Lorrie Hunt to Meghan Salter et al., a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $42,000.
Dustin Holschuh et al. to Matthew W. and Kelly L. Fannin, a parcel in Rome Township, $127,000.