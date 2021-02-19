LAND TRANSFERS
Roger D. and Danielle N. Joseph to Christopher Webb, 8.48 acres in Lawrence Township, $185,000.
Bruner Land Co. to Bryan Brooks et al, 9.24 acres in Washington Township, $23,900.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance to Jean M. Desiree, a parcel in Coal Grove, $45,684.50.
Roger D. Miller to Thomas Holbrook, 22.15 acres in Decatur Township, $100,000.
Latoya N. Lewis et al to Ethan Preston, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $112,000.
Thomas Lake to Carol J. Meadows, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $5,000.
Christopher Smith and Jillian R. Queen-Smith to Christopher D. Smith, a parcel in South Point, $146,000.
Jacob A. and Savannah J. Johnson to Larry D. Miller II et al, a parcel in Aid Township, $210,000.
Trent A. and Valerie L. Evans to Kent A. and Debra A. Brown, 13.04 acres in Fayette Township, $26,000.
Ohio Land Realty LLC. and L&L Excavating & Land Clearing LLC, three parcels in Lawrence and Windsor Townships, $230,000.
Preston Development LLC to Catherine C. and Travis W. Wagner, 13.68 acres in Upper Township, $60,000.
Black Oak Real Estate LLC to William A. Roberts, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $102,480.
John D. Baker to Charla J. Clyse, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $55,000.
Estate of James R. Roe to Erin Bounda, two parcels in Rome Township, $101,000.
Stuart and Sherri Price to Donald R. and Julie L. Collins, two acres in Rome Township, $296,500.
Terri P. Kunze to Dee Penn et al, two parcels in Union Township, $125,000.
Richard and Kelly D. Crompton to Perry and Tammy Ward, a parcel in Union Township, $94,900.
Preston Ferguson to Dana and Sarah S. Browning, a parcel in Rome Township, $437,500.
Timothy M. and Jeannie M. Murphy to Michael and Rebecca M. Elliott, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $140,000.
Estate of Earl L. Smith to Kenneth B. and Connie S. Preston, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $65,000.
Jay Hunting LLC to Mary A. Marcum, two parcels in Upper Township, property valued at $1,000.
Charles W. Rulen to &P Home Consulting and Remodeling, 2.25 acres in Union Township;, $9,500.
Ad Victorium, LLC to DTJL Properties, LLC, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $74,011.76.
MUB Bank Inc., to Christopher L. Canfield, two parcels in Union Township, $69,000.
Kindra Harris et al to Katilin A. Bentley, a parcel in Chesapeake, $152,000.
Little Living LLC to Larry A. and Davota Lowe, a parcel in Rome Township, $108,000.
Gilbert M. Fulks et al to Jared R. Stover, two parcels in Union Township, $128,500.
Barbara S. and Danny E. Stapleton to Maria and Alvaro Jaime, a parcel in Chesapeake, $78,500.
Roger Abbott to Don and Crystal M. Williams, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $28,000.
Jeremy E. and Vernetta M. Walters to Howard W. Dempsey Jr., a parcel in Rome Township, $90,000.
Helen M. Jotycka to Jimmy B. and Kelli D. Hughes, 25.21 acres in Upper Township, $162,500.
First United Methodist Church of Ironton to Harvest for the Hungry Food Pantry, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $19,000.
Carrie Roland et al to Ashley N. and Justin C. Barebo, a parcel in Rome Township, $380,000.
Misty Riggs to Field of Dreams Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $22,000.
Christopher and Lisa A. Smith to David L. and Jennifer S. Pratt, a parcel in Union Township, $113,000.
Larry D. and Mary L. Williams to Harry R. and Patricia A. Salmons, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $5,000.
William Terry to Emily B. Morrison, two parcels in South Point, $117,000.
Dawn and Gerald McFann to Terri L. Dodson, three parcels in Upper Township, $52,000.
Riley Development Co. to Ashley Houvouras et al, 1.14 acres in Union Township, $110,000.
Brandon M. and Tessa Russell to Cory Bamer, four parcels in Windsor Township, $135,000.