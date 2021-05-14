LAND TRANSFERS
Linda and David Payne to Joshua M. Payne, two parcels in Fayette Township, $38,000.
Terri L. Rowe to Gabriel and Lanena Ruggles, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $42,500.
Robert K. Adams Sr. et al. to Jerry and Tammy Stewart, three parcels in South Point, $206,000.
Billy M. Thornburg to Anna M. Dusek, a parcel in Union Township, $42,000.
Anna M. Dusek et al. to Billy M. Thornburg, a parcel in Perry Township, $34,000.
Cheryln A. Drummond to Dave and Wanda Robbins, two parcels in Elizabeth Township, $139,000.
James B. and Sherry Massie to Bill Dingus, a parcel in Union Township, $25,646.
Mike Adkins to Catherine C. and Travis W. Wagner, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $113,000.