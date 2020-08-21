Jerry Anthony Yeager, 48, Hamlin, West Virginia, and Lauren Erika Summers, 34, South Point.
Brian Matthew Cremeans, 37, and Amy Sue Layne, 30, Coal Grove.
Zachary Ryan Little, 28, Lawrence County, and Falicia Marie Woodrow, 21, Scioto County.
Kevin Ryan Staton, 32, Lawrence County, and Megan Sierra Slack, 29, Putnam County.
Aaron David Mulkey, 23, and Myranda Ski Mahon, 23, Ironton.
Clyde Alfred Roberts, 56, Parish, Florida, and Denise Ann Wilks, 52, Chesapeake.
James Michael Davis, 30, and Casey Nicole Duncan, 25, Lawrence County.
Thomas Andrew Kidd, 26, and Carrie Lakay Riffe, 26, Scioto County.
Andrew Charles Pittman, 35, and Heather Marie Ward, 31, Proctorville.
Romie Parsley Murphy II, 30, and Kayla Mae Skeens, 20, Chesapeake.
Devin Reed Artis, 21, and Matison Ann Klaiber, 20, Kitts Hill.
Joseph Andrew Geneso, 25, and Madison Renee Cogar, 23, Chesapeake.
David Allen Childers, 21, and Taylor Sabrina Davis, 27, Lawrence County.
John Christopher Pauley and Jessica Lynn Pauley, no ages listed, Huntington.
Hayley Nicole Steele, 27, and Kodi Kae Ward, 31, Ashland.
Jason Steven Lawson Sr., 39, and Rachel Ruth Henderson, 37, South Point.
Jacob Anthony Campbell, 26, Huntington, and Madison Grace Campbell, 23, Proctorville.
Benjamin David Lieving, 33, and Lindsay Brooke Porter, 26, Barboursville.
Matthew Paul Boll, 24, and Breanna Marie Stewart, 24, Ripley, Indiana.
Tyrone Allen, 38, and Holley Ann Hall, 36, Lawrence County.
Hyatt A. and Macaela Clarke to Jon W. Stevens, a parcel in Coal Grove, $4,000.
Jo Ellen Weber to Dakota and Lindsay Taylor, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, property valued at $210.
Justin M. Verns to Terry J. Tipton, 1.26 acres in Decatur Township, property valued at $6,410.
Joseph V. Ferguson III and Gloria J. Ferguson to Anthony P. Myers, 1.98 acres in Union Township, property valued at $550.
Kenneth N. Massie to Bradley A. Roberts, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $97,400.
Jeffrey J. and Jenna Adkins to Freddie E. Robinson, a parcel in South Point, $145,000.
Jeremy D. McDaniel et al. to Jeremy McSorley, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $91,000.
Nancy Robinson et al. to David and Jennifer Johnson, 13.83 acres in Elizabeth Township, $5,000.
Martin C. and Virginia Patrick to John W. and Kylah M. Brammer, two parcels in South Point, $177,000.
Lori D. and Jonathan A. Payne to Bonnie F. Hileman, two parcels in Perry Township, $149,000.
Jean L. Staley et al to Brady Bunch LLC, three parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $115,000.
Beverly Bruce to Heather McClellan, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $21,000.
Pine Grove Development Inc., to Sheila K. Brown and James M. Brown II, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $12,500.