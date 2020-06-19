Essential reporting in volatile times.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Field of Dreams Properties, LLC, two parcels in Fayette Township, $30,000.

Edna Bowman to Emily R. Sheppard et al, two parcels in Rome Township, property valued at $20,000.

Shirley Freeman et al to Sandra L. Prevozak, 1.23 acres in Union Township, $68,000.

Danny L. Sparks et al to Courtney N. McDowell, a parcel in Fayette Township, $76,000.

Herbert A. and Carolyn Lewis to Waldo Webb, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $25,000.

First National Acceptance Co. to Carrie J. and Susan M. Mayenschein, 3.96 acres in Union Township, $28,000.

Carrie J. and Sean G. Mayenschein to Jennifer and Brian Sexton, three parcels in Union Township, $28,000.

Charles S. Swinn to Alisha Conner, a parcel in Rome Township, $4,000.

Michael Frederick et al to Seka R. Lewis, 33.66 acres in Windsor Township, $53,300.

Randall K. and Jennifer W. Taylor to Jimmie and Cheryl Wilson, 2.83 acres in Fayette Township, $250,000.

Dane and Jessica E. Haukedahl to Michael S. and Melanie Howard, two parcels in Upper Township, $70,000.

Leland R. and Leona Jones to Charles Felton IV et al, 4.32 acres in Rome Township, $18,000.

William and Melanie Jones to Philip and Tori J. Combs, three parcels in Union Township, $147,900.

The Hamilton Trust et al to Kelsey Huff, three parcels in Union Township, $147,900.

Pete Anderson to Jamie M. and Nathan Spurlock, a parcel in Rome Township, $117,500.

Jill M. and Jeffrey S. Jones to Timothy A. and Elizabeth Wentz, a parcel in Union Township, $110,000.

Philip A. and Tori J. Combs to Jennifer Adkins, a parcel in Perry Township, $129,900.

James R. and Carol A. Isaacs to Billy T. Austin, a parcel in Union Township, $240,000.

MVB Bank Inc., to Goodwin LTD. Co., two parcels in Chesapeake, $145,000.

Johnny McDaniel to Joshua D. and Kelly S. Chapman, 1.61 acres in Chesapeake, $250,000.

Estate of Robert F. Jameson to Thomas A. Noble, 10.56 acres in Lawrence Township, $86,500.

Gary D. and Eva M. Workman to Sarah B. and Ashley L. Stamper, a parcel in Perry Township, $117,500.

Christopher S. and Bridgett R. Blake to Robert B. and Jessica Saul, a parcel in Windsor Township, $280,000.

Sharon L. Posten to Timothy J. Singleton, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $56,360.

Ernest Rose et al to Michael D. and Brenda Ross, 3.16 acres in Windsor Township, property valued at $10,000.

