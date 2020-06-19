Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Field of Dreams Properties, LLC, two parcels in Fayette Township, $30,000.
Edna Bowman to Emily R. Sheppard et al, two parcels in Rome Township, property valued at $20,000.
Shirley Freeman et al to Sandra L. Prevozak, 1.23 acres in Union Township, $68,000.
Danny L. Sparks et al to Courtney N. McDowell, a parcel in Fayette Township, $76,000.
Herbert A. and Carolyn Lewis to Waldo Webb, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $25,000.
First National Acceptance Co. to Carrie J. and Susan M. Mayenschein, 3.96 acres in Union Township, $28,000.
Carrie J. and Sean G. Mayenschein to Jennifer and Brian Sexton, three parcels in Union Township, $28,000.
Charles S. Swinn to Alisha Conner, a parcel in Rome Township, $4,000.
Michael Frederick et al to Seka R. Lewis, 33.66 acres in Windsor Township, $53,300.
Randall K. and Jennifer W. Taylor to Jimmie and Cheryl Wilson, 2.83 acres in Fayette Township, $250,000.
Dane and Jessica E. Haukedahl to Michael S. and Melanie Howard, two parcels in Upper Township, $70,000.
Leland R. and Leona Jones to Charles Felton IV et al, 4.32 acres in Rome Township, $18,000.
William and Melanie Jones to Philip and Tori J. Combs, three parcels in Union Township, $147,900.
The Hamilton Trust et al to Kelsey Huff, three parcels in Union Township, $147,900.
Pete Anderson to Jamie M. and Nathan Spurlock, a parcel in Rome Township, $117,500.
Jill M. and Jeffrey S. Jones to Timothy A. and Elizabeth Wentz, a parcel in Union Township, $110,000.
Philip A. and Tori J. Combs to Jennifer Adkins, a parcel in Perry Township, $129,900.
James R. and Carol A. Isaacs to Billy T. Austin, a parcel in Union Township, $240,000.
MVB Bank Inc., to Goodwin LTD. Co., two parcels in Chesapeake, $145,000.
Johnny McDaniel to Joshua D. and Kelly S. Chapman, 1.61 acres in Chesapeake, $250,000.
Estate of Robert F. Jameson to Thomas A. Noble, 10.56 acres in Lawrence Township, $86,500.
Gary D. and Eva M. Workman to Sarah B. and Ashley L. Stamper, a parcel in Perry Township, $117,500.
Christopher S. and Bridgett R. Blake to Robert B. and Jessica Saul, a parcel in Windsor Township, $280,000.
Sharon L. Posten to Timothy J. Singleton, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $56,360.
Ernest Rose et al to Michael D. and Brenda Ross, 3.16 acres in Windsor Township, property valued at $10,000.