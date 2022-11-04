LAND TRANSFERS
Ronald Zembrodt to David Ashworth, a parcel in South Point, $10,000.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Ronald Zembrodt to David Ashworth, a parcel in South Point, $10,000.
Melinda S. Sanders, executor, to Abigail and Steven Watts, a parcel in Coal Grove, $87,500.
Ora F. Christian to William F. and Jeanne G. Burdette, 4.71 acres in Union Township, $15,000.
Larry and Vickie Blevins to Abbi G. and Joe D. Browning, 44.53 acres in Windsor Township, $242,000.
AMK Entities LLC to Marty A. and Traci L. Bishop, a parcel in Upper Township, $68,000.
Stacy Rowe to Joseph V. and Brittany D. Patterson, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $35,000.
Thomas L. Smith to Derrick Keeton, a parcel in Upper Township, $140,000.
Richard J. McMaster Jr. to Mackenzie Ritchey, a parcel in Rome Township, $189,750.
Roger D. and Dianna S. Croson to Heather J. and Kenneth P. Holton, a parcel in Fayette Township, $245,000.
Mary M. Jenkin et al to Jayson A. and Emilee A. Seay, a parcel in Rome Township, property valued at $1,000.
Marion J. Hayes to Dylan and Meranda Black, 10 acres in Windsor Township, $8,000.
Connie L. Hardy to Grandview Retail Stores LLC, two parcels in Perry Township, $230,000.
Ray E. Black to David Davenport, 9.74 acres in Union Township, $70,000.
Sandra A. and Roger L. Bauer Jr. to Real Alternative Properties LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $70,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.