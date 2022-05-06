LAND TRANSFERS
Penny A. Huff to Miranda Melvin, a parcel in South Point, $219,500.
Janet L. Kingery to Ronald P. Daniels et al, a parcel in Union Township, $156,000.
Diana G. and Carl E. Malone Jr. to Cody and Taylor Davidson, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $200,000.
Michael A. and Tammy R. Banks to Richard C. Blackburn, a parcel in Ironton, $45,000.
Lawrence Realty LLC to Matthew and Emma Eicher, 135.25 acres in Symmes Township, $354,566.
Connie Dickerson to Amy L. and Andrew K. Lybrand, two parcels in Windsor Township, $5,000.
DAG Construction Group LLC to Rick and Kimberly Neely, a parcel in Rome Township, $429,900.
Kimberly D. Pauley to Pete Early, a parcel in Union Township, $15,000.
Samuel and Lori J. Lambert to Sherryl K. Lambert, a parcel in Coal Grove, $20,750.
Cody Davidson to Diane E. and Carl E. Malone Jr., a parcel in Lawrence Township, $40,203.49.
Jackie and Albert D. King to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $81,829.
Penny Jo Dodgion to Christopher A. Stevens II, four parcels in Lawrence Township, $126,000.
Drexel Salmons to Trina M. Young, two parcels in Fayette Township, property valued at $24,000.
Dennis Adkins et al to Jonathan P. and Norida J. Adkins, 30 acres in Aid Township, $56,666.66.
Aaron M. and Hannah L. Withrow to Mandie A. Ronk, two parcels in Rome Township, $191,000.
Jessica and Charles Minard to Nathan and Trisha Graves, two parcels in Fayette Township, $439,000.
Arthur and Alaisha Daniels to Paul M. and Amber Tackett, a parcel in Windsor Township, $92,000.
Jesse and Mary E. Adkins to Brianne Taylor, two parcels in Fayette Township, $145,000.
James Laber et al to W. Mack Anderson et al, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $80,000.
Jody Locey to Carolyn and Jeffry Richmond, a parcel in Rome Township, property valued at $100,000.
Kathy J. Kratzenbert to The Ironton Partners LLC, five parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $225,000.
Nathan A. Graves et al to Christopher A. and Michelle Burgess, a parcel in Union Township, $160,000.
Rose Sutton to Michael and Tina Christian, a parcel in Union Township, $4,194.89.
Tabitha Fulks to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, a parcel in South Point, $51,534.
Nancy Owens to HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $58,000.
Ada C. Maynard to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., three parcels in Perry Township, $16,000.
TAK Contracting Inc., to Aaron and Emily Firzpatrick, 3.75 acres in Upper Township, $55,000.
Marie Douglas to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $22,067.
David C. and Jennifer L. Johnson to Michael L. and Heather N. Johnson, 3.6 acres in Decatur Township, $20,000.
Laura B. Sims to Michael R. and Sherri L. Kincaid, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $10,500.
Maxine C. Lewis to Kimberly McGuire, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $135,000.
William T. and Dottie Bare to Stephanie and Rebecca Davis, two parcels in Rome Township, $129,900.
Forrest D. Floyd to Brandon C. Gool, 1.22 acres in Mason Township, $37,000.
Casey W. Baker to Terry J. Wails, a parcel in Rome Township, $50,000.
Josiah L. and Chelsea B. Brown to Patricia and Timothy A. Cornwell, 1.49 acres in Rome Township, $198,500.
Kirt T. Miller to George Thacker, a parcel in Union Township, $155,000.
Mark A. and Kathy D. Jerasonek to Tammy and Arnold K. Bailey, a parcel in Fayette Township, $130,000.
Ted W. Ewing Jr. et al to Brandy G. Sturgill, 52.25 acres in Elizabeth Township, $306,000.
Nancy Friend to Kevin A. McKenzie, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $87,000.
Doris L. Hesson to Catherine L. Donahoe, a parcel in Union Township, $228,000.
Taylor S. Finley to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., 1.01 acres in Fayette Township, $16,867.
Timothy R. Bentley et al to Anita K. Swartzwelder, three parcels in Coal Grove, $54,000.