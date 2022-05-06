The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LAND TRANSFERS

Penny A. Huff to Miranda Melvin, a parcel in South Point, $219,500.

Janet L. Kingery to Ronald P. Daniels et al, a parcel in Union Township, $156,000.

Diana G. and Carl E. Malone Jr. to Cody and Taylor Davidson, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $200,000.

Michael A. and Tammy R. Banks to Richard C. Blackburn, a parcel in Ironton, $45,000.

Lawrence Realty LLC to Matthew and Emma Eicher, 135.25 acres in Symmes Township, $354,566.

Connie Dickerson to Amy L. and Andrew K. Lybrand, two parcels in Windsor Township, $5,000.

DAG Construction Group LLC to Rick and Kimberly Neely, a parcel in Rome Township, $429,900.

Kimberly D. Pauley to Pete Early, a parcel in Union Township, $15,000.

Samuel and Lori J. Lambert to Sherryl K. Lambert, a parcel in Coal Grove, $20,750.

Cody Davidson to Diane E. and Carl E. Malone Jr., a parcel in Lawrence Township, $40,203.49.

Jackie and Albert D. King to U.S. Bank National Association, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $81,829.

Penny Jo Dodgion to Christopher A. Stevens II, four parcels in Lawrence Township, $126,000.

Drexel Salmons to Trina M. Young, two parcels in Fayette Township, property valued at $24,000.

Dennis Adkins et al to Jonathan P. and Norida J. Adkins, 30 acres in Aid Township, $56,666.66.

Aaron M. and Hannah L. Withrow to Mandie A. Ronk, two parcels in Rome Township, $191,000.

Jessica and Charles Minard to Nathan and Trisha Graves, two parcels in Fayette Township, $439,000.

Arthur and Alaisha Daniels to Paul M. and Amber Tackett, a parcel in Windsor Township, $92,000.

Jesse and Mary E. Adkins to Brianne Taylor, two parcels in Fayette Township, $145,000.

James Laber et al to W. Mack Anderson et al, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $80,000.

Jody Locey to Carolyn and Jeffry Richmond, a parcel in Rome Township, property valued at $100,000.

Kathy J. Kratzenbert to The Ironton Partners LLC, five parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $225,000.

Nathan A. Graves et al to Christopher A. and Michelle Burgess, a parcel in Union Township, $160,000.

Rose Sutton to Michael and Tina Christian, a parcel in Union Township, $4,194.89.

Tabitha Fulks to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, a parcel in South Point, $51,534.

Nancy Owens to HB2 Alternative Holdings LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $58,000.

Ada C. Maynard to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., three parcels in Perry Township, $16,000.

TAK Contracting Inc., to Aaron and Emily Firzpatrick, 3.75 acres in Upper Township, $55,000.

Marie Douglas to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $22,067.

David C. and Jennifer L. Johnson to Michael L. and Heather N. Johnson, 3.6 acres in Decatur Township, $20,000.

Laura B. Sims to Michael R. and Sherri L. Kincaid, a parcel in Hamilton Township, $10,500.

Maxine C. Lewis to Kimberly McGuire, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $135,000.

William T. and Dottie Bare to Stephanie and Rebecca Davis, two parcels in Rome Township, $129,900.

Forrest D. Floyd to Brandon C. Gool, 1.22 acres in Mason Township, $37,000.

Casey W. Baker to Terry J. Wails, a parcel in Rome Township, $50,000.

Josiah L. and Chelsea B. Brown to Patricia and Timothy A. Cornwell, 1.49 acres in Rome Township, $198,500.

Kirt T. Miller to George Thacker, a parcel in Union Township, $155,000.

Mark A. and Kathy D. Jerasonek to Tammy and Arnold K. Bailey, a parcel in Fayette Township, $130,000.

Ted W. Ewing Jr. et al to Brandy G. Sturgill, 52.25 acres in Elizabeth Township, $306,000.

Nancy Friend to Kevin A. McKenzie, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $87,000.

Doris L. Hesson to Catherine L. Donahoe, a parcel in Union Township, $228,000.

Taylor S. Finley to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., 1.01 acres in Fayette Township, $16,867.

Timothy R. Bentley et al to Anita K. Swartzwelder, three parcels in Coal Grove, $54,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.