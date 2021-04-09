MARRIAGE LICENSES
James Hobert Keefover II, 28, and Liberty Ann Sowards, 18, Chesapeake.
Adam Cory Stephenson, 32, and Lisa Renae Jackson, 29, Ironton.
William Jesse Swiger, 37, and Alexandria Nicole Nichols, 37, Proctorville.
Shane Michael Brewer, 45, and Lori Ellen Snow, 43, South Point.
Ronald Scott Hatfield, 31, Waterloo, and Valerie A. Crank, 36, Proctorville.
Owen Casey Woodward, 20, and Ashley Nicole Lynd, 22, South Point.
Ronnie Kacy Lee Pfeiffer, 26, and Kelsey Lynn Jacobs, 25, Ironton.
Shawn Allan Boyd, 47, and Dusty Dawn Coley, 36, Ironton.
Jacob Matthew Bishop, 29, and Dana Nicole Jenkins, 27, Ironton.
Scott Anthony Brotherton, 32, and Kelsi Marie Swan, 27, Huntington.
William Russell Sexton, 37, Coal Grove, and Rickie Leeann Burton, 36, Ironton.
Christopher Jordan Mays, 30, Ashland, and Haley Breanne Brown, 28, Pedro.
Courtney Beth Howerton, 30, and Malisa Danielle Hayden, 30, Huntington.
Cody Mykal Staten, 30, and Jena Holly Young, 26, Proctorville.
LAND TRANSFERS
Beth Marcum to Nathaniel R. Jones, 13.09 acres in Union Township, $14,210.
Johnathan A. Dickess to Miranda Hayes, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $134,000.
Courtney Skeens to Real Alternative Properties LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $30,000.
Jerry and Tanya L. Graley, two parcels in Rome Township, $239,900.
Shiva Inc., to Shree G. Arti Inc., et al., a parcel in Union Township, $200,000.
Sally J. and Ronald L. Egnor to Barry K. Fannin, a parcel in Perry Township, $120,000.
USDA Realty II LLC to Manzanita Properties One, LLC, a parcel in Union Township, $604,000.
MVB Bank Inc., to John S. and Eleanor R. Wylie, two parcels in Union Township, $45,500.
Scott Laber to Jeffrey S. Mootz et al., a parcel in Lawrence Township, $10,000.
David and Stephanie Harris to Joshua S. and Brynn D. Rife, a parcel in Rome Township, $19,900.
Richard L. Worley et al. to Robert and Connie Roach, a parcel in Upper Township, $175,000.
Levi and Anna Laber to Jeffrey S. and Timothy W. Moorz, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $10,000.
First State Bank to Mong Dang, three parcels in Proctorville, $185,000.
Ronald F. and Edwina Jo Hamm to George and Edith Wilson, 18.18 acres in Perry Township, $32,000.
Linda Henson to Charles and Carolyn Mayenschein, a parcel in Chesapeake, $2,500.
Eric D. Boyd to Steve and Erica Burton, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $23,000.
Steve and Erica Burton to James Kendall et al., two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $69,900.
Southern Land LLC to Bill Allen Properties LLC, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $25,000.
James P. and Regina K. Clay to Annette Coffee, a parcel in Upper Township, property valued at $1,000.
Preston Development LLC to AMK Entities LLC, 12.71 acres in Upper Township, $60,000.