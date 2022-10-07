LAND TRANSFERS
n Harry L. Rader Jr. to Grizzly Farmer LLC, 103.46 acres in Perry Township, $275,000.
n David and Nichole Wilds to Adam and Amy Wilds, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $161,650.
n Marc A. Scott et al to Michael W. and Monica Mahlmeister, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $42,000.
n Robert and Beverly Miller to Rodney A. Molenda, three parcels in Perry Township, $150,000.
n Timothy R. and Katie L. Kincaid to Carol S. Shepherd, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $45,000.
n Estate of Patricia Stevens to Nicholas M. and Sarah E. Reddy, a parcel in South Point, $169,000.
n Dollie F. and William E. McBrayer Sr. to Brandon Bowman, four parcels in Union Township, $65,000.
n Tony J. and Melissa Bundy to Gary and Teresa Killebrew, a parcel in Fayette Township, $80,000.
n Terry and Vickie Wagner to Kevin and Tonya Keefer, a parcel in Fayette Township, $245,000.
n Betty T. and William W. Elder Jr. to Angela Strout, two parcels in Union Township, $3,000.
n Belville Mining Co. to Thomas J. Belville, a parcel in Washington Township, $25,000.
n Lena M. Kelley to Pamela J. Doss, a parcel in Upper Township, $40,000.
n Pamela Ellis to William K. Hargis, a parcel in Chesapeake, $1,000.
n City National Bank, trustees, to GDC Rentals LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $68,500.
n Pamela S. McKenzie et al to Steven R. Mays, a parcel in Upper Township, property valued at $15,000.
n Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Michael and Susan Roberts, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $51,000.
n Russell M. and Emily R. Webb to Adam and Kayla R. Harris, a parcel in Aid Township, $285,000.
n Robert D. and Cheryl A. Acord to Joseph and Ellis Eicher, two parcels in Symmes Township, $105,000.
n Anita K. and Scotty Swartzwelder to Angela K. Stevens et al, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $1,000.
n Donald R. Porter, executor, to Sally R. Shaw, a parcel in Perry Township, $142,500.
n Cheryl Harvey to John A. Gibson, 5.12 acres in Lawrence Township, property valued at $50,000.
n Brian and Diana Woodyard to David A. and Connie R. Adkins, a parcel in Union Township, $196,500.
n Brian S. and Ruth O. Cook to Larry Vanden et al, three parcels in Rome Township, $230,000.
n Gerald and Amy Ferguson to Christopher and Lindsey A. Parker, two parcels in Lawrence Township, $294,500.
n Catherine G. and Gary Ellis to James Burns, a parcel in Windsor Township, $23,500.
n Pamela G. Mathes to Shawn M. Yates, a parcel in South Point, $20,000.
n Edwin D. Keith to Gary A. and Roma L. Adkins, a parcel in Union Township, $184,900.
n Christian J. Morgan to Frederic C. and Loretta M. Webb, a parcel in Decatur Township, $139,000.
n John S. and Geana M. Pannell to Lauren P. and George Cline III, a parcel in Union Township, $175,000.
n Johnnie and Sherry A. Sias to Lilyana Turner et al, three parcels in Union Township, $130,800.