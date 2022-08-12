LAND TRANSFERS
Ronald J. Neal to Paul D. Neal, five parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, property valued at $20,000.
Tim and Donna Webb to Mary R. and Christopher Steele, a parcel in Rome Township, $295,000.
Jerry and Maryellen Osborne to Shelby L. Aliff et al, a parcel in Union Township, $115,000.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Clarkson Properties LLC, 17.85 acres in Rome Township, $147,000.
David Jason Development LLC to Ashley A. and Andrew T. Vannatter, two parcels in South Point, $149,000.
Jerry R. and Maryellen Osborne to Lydia G. Musick et al, two parcels in Union Township, $175,000.
Karen I. Humphrey to BB&T Properties LLC, 5.23 acres in Elizabeth Township, $26,000.
Kylee D. Metger to Paula and William Burcham, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $110,000.
Lois Durnil to Todd E. Scheitter, two acres in Aid Township, property valued at $13,020.
Cristy A. McClellan to Interstate Exchange LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $200,000.
Jackson and Sons LLC to Interstate Exchange LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $1,250,000.
Nicholas and Diana Adams to Wells Fargo Bank, a parcel in Union Township, $43,334.
Kimberly S. Fout to Liza Boyd, 77.49 acres in Symmes Township, $180,000.
Timothy D. Adkins to Kayln M. Gibbs et al, 1.08 acres in Windsor Township, $160,000.
Terry E. and Connie Evans to Ronnie Cox, two parcels in Decatur Township, $150,000.
John C. Pantalena to ALS Investment Properties LLC, a parcel in South Point, $115,100.
Stephanie R. Cox to 313 2nd Ave. Trust, a parcel in Chesapeake, $64,000.
Preston Development LLC to David and Heather Williams, 49.86 acres in Upper Township, $50,000.
Jeffery and Leigh E. Hughes to Janice Main, 96.6 acres in South Point, $21,000.
Amber L. Ward et al to Zachary K. and Hollie A. Kula, a parcel in South Point, $175,000.
Real Alternative Properties to Gerard and Silvia Gregory, a parcel in Rome Township, $255,000.
Jennifer A. Shively to Abigail L. Sweeney-Edmonds, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $95,000.
Blaine and Sharon Evans to Garrett S. and Jacob D. Myers, four parcels in Perry Township, $150,000.
The Levison Living Trust to Ohio Postal Holdings LLC, 19 parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $1,500,000,