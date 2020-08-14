SVCN 1 LLC, formerly known as Spirit Master Funding LLC, to Spirit Master Funding X LLC, 3.39 acres including Big Sandy store in Fayette Township, $4,858.298.
MVB Bank Inc. to Mark C. Curry, a parcel in Rome Township, $123,500.
Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Ryan W. Longworth et al., a parcel in Chesapeake, $172,900.
Ronald H. Carol Cook et al. to Raid and Ansam Al-Aqtash, a parcel in Rome Township, $317,800.
Kevin L. and Samantha R. Pine to Ashley N. and Jacob Allen, two parcels in Perry Township, $93,000.
Harry H. and Linda K. Buckland to Eddie L. Prichard Jr. and Cora Prichard, 18.86 acres in Union Township, $77,500.
Mary A. Crawford to Morgan D. Allen et al., 7.44 acres in Windsor Township, property valued at $50,000.
Morgan McClellan et al. to Lewis D. and Morgan E. Christian, two parcels in Rome Township, $40,000.
Tony B. Cerullo to Lori and Richard Carpenter, two parcels in Rome Township, $137,000.
Beverly Barnhart to Marcus and Cassidy Campbell, 1.49 acres in Lawrence Township; property valued at $117,330.
Teresa L. Hart to David L. and Karen Mayse, a parcel in Fayette Township, $10,000.
Ruth Coleman to Signal 43 Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $6,000.
Deanna J. and Lewis Martin et al. to Jessica N. and Tim Lands, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $75,000.
Rebecca Baumgarner to Matthew Stapleton, a parcel in Fayette Township, $11,400.
Roy C. Hall Sr. to Randall L. and Kathleen S. Carter, 1.93 acres in Washington Township, property valued at $25,000.
Joshua Browning et al. to Reed Murnahan, a parcel in Fayette Township, $14,000.
Margaret J. Legg to Clarissa M. Morey, two parcels in Union Township, $123,000.
Brad LeMaster to Patrick D. Carpenter, a parcel in Upper Township, $71,000.
Mark A. Roby to Tyler C. and Hayley D. Smith, 3.84 acres in Mason Township, $9,000.
Douglas L. Combs to John T. Hayes Jr. and Jacqueline L. Hayes, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $13,050.
Gary Pruitt et al. to Frank Delawder, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $6,000.
David Skaggs et al. to Paul B. Birkel, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $5,000.
Kevin Hacker to Adam Bryant, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $4,000.
Thomas and Letitia J. Kearns to Matthew Kahl et al., a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $129,900.
Freddie L. Hayes Jr. to Damon S. and Lisa McDaniel, a parcel in Rome Township, $980.
Arthur G. Magsamen et al. to Cletis A. and Frances Berry, three parcels in Union Township, $32,450.
Marian T. Crabtree et al. to Oscar F. Crabtree Jr. et al., three parcels in Lawrence Township, $40,000.
Kimberly Rice to Mended Reeds Services Inc., a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $75,000.
Lee E. and Heather McCormack to John Wilson Jr. et al., 13.66 acres in Upper Township, $305,000.
Don M. and Pamela H. Simpson to Ralph T. White, 1.65 acres in Fayette Township, $178.212.39.
Tammy Douglas to Grandview Retail Stores LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $60,000.