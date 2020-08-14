Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


SVCN 1 LLC, formerly known as Spirit Master Funding LLC, to Spirit Master Funding X LLC, 3.39 acres including Big Sandy store in Fayette Township, $4,858.298.

MVB Bank Inc. to Mark C. Curry, a parcel in Rome Township, $123,500.

Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Ryan W. Longworth et al., a parcel in Chesapeake, $172,900.

Ronald H. Carol Cook et al. to Raid and Ansam Al-Aqtash, a parcel in Rome Township, $317,800.

Kevin L. and Samantha R. Pine to Ashley N. and Jacob Allen, two parcels in Perry Township, $93,000.

Harry H. and Linda K. Buckland to Eddie L. Prichard Jr. and Cora Prichard, 18.86 acres in Union Township, $77,500.

Mary A. Crawford to Morgan D. Allen et al., 7.44 acres in Windsor Township, property valued at $50,000.

Morgan McClellan et al. to Lewis D. and Morgan E. Christian, two parcels in Rome Township, $40,000.

Tony B. Cerullo to Lori and Richard Carpenter, two parcels in Rome Township, $137,000.

Beverly Barnhart to Marcus and Cassidy Campbell, 1.49 acres in Lawrence Township; property valued at $117,330.

Teresa L. Hart to David L. and Karen Mayse, a parcel in Fayette Township, $10,000.

Ruth Coleman to Signal 43 Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $6,000.

Deanna J. and Lewis Martin et al. to Jessica N. and Tim Lands, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $75,000.

Rebecca Baumgarner to Matthew Stapleton, a parcel in Fayette Township, $11,400.

Roy C. Hall Sr. to Randall L. and Kathleen S. Carter, 1.93 acres in Washington Township, property valued at $25,000.

Joshua Browning et al. to Reed Murnahan, a parcel in Fayette Township, $14,000.

Margaret J. Legg to Clarissa M. Morey, two parcels in Union Township, $123,000.

Brad LeMaster to Patrick D. Carpenter, a parcel in Upper Township, $71,000.

Mark A. Roby to Tyler C. and Hayley D. Smith, 3.84 acres in Mason Township, $9,000.

Douglas L. Combs to John T. Hayes Jr. and Jacqueline L. Hayes, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $13,050.

Gary Pruitt et al. to Frank Delawder, a parcel in Coal Grove, property valued at $6,000.

David Skaggs et al. to Paul B. Birkel, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $5,000.

Kevin Hacker to Adam Bryant, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $4,000.

Thomas and Letitia J. Kearns to Matthew Kahl et al., a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $129,900.

Freddie L. Hayes Jr. to Damon S. and Lisa McDaniel, a parcel in Rome Township, $980.

Arthur G. Magsamen et al. to Cletis A. and Frances Berry, three parcels in Union Township, $32,450.

Marian T. Crabtree et al. to Oscar F. Crabtree Jr. et al., three parcels in Lawrence Township, $40,000.

Kimberly Rice to Mended Reeds Services Inc., a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $75,000.

Lee E. and Heather McCormack to John Wilson Jr. et al., 13.66 acres in Upper Township, $305,000.

Don M. and Pamela H. Simpson to Ralph T. White, 1.65 acres in Fayette Township, $178.212.39.

Tammy Douglas to Grandview Retail Stores LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $60,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.