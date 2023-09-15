LAND TRANSFERS
Joshua E. and Breanna Jo Goodman to Thomas M. and Lindsay B. Hancock, two parcels in Union Township, $55,000.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Joshua E. and Breanna Jo Goodman to Thomas M. and Lindsay B. Hancock, two parcels in Union Township, $55,000.
Bank of America to Keep It Coming LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $50,350.
Rachellee Demetroules to TCT Renovations LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $65,000.
River Cities Management Group LLC to Christopher D. Maynard, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $145,000.
Keyside LLC to Jason Hogsten, a parcel in Upper Township, $64,900.
Tammie Smith to Lee and Heather McCormick, a parcel in Coal Grove, $30,000.
Robert H. and Lori Roach to David and Tiffany L. Schug, a parcel in Union Township, $60,000.
Joan N. Miller to Michael Frasure, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $138,000.
Imogene E. and Bill Chapman Jr. to Krystal M. and John E. Willis, a parcel in Union Township, $231,000.
Lisa G. Potter et al to Christopher L. Wilson et al, three parcels in Coal Grove, $130,000.
Timothy Sexton to April Mize, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $20,000.
Ashley L. Black to Gregory A. Howard Jr., two parcels in Fayette Township, $75,000.
Debra A. DeFoe to Alvin E. Adkins, two parcels in Rome Township, $46,000.
Linda S. Kizee to Jordan L. Reyes et al, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $100,000.
McSweeneys Mill & More Service LLC to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, 3.12 acres in Fayette Township, $450,000.
Donna Murdock to Vincent L. and Kandi L. Murdock et al, three parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $200,000.
Carla and Gary Runyon to Erin J. Edens, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $8,000.
James C. and Caitlin D. Bantaa to Jennifer L. McIntyre, a parcel in Rome Township, $280,000.
Tonya M. and Russell M. Jordan IV to Ginger N. and Larry J. Sites II, a parcel in Union Township, $19,000.
Imogene E. and Bill Chapman Jr. to Krystal M. and John E. Willis, four parcels in Union Township, $400.
Shawn Scragg et al to Abegael J. Daniel, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $2,400.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.