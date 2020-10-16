Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LAND TRANSFERS

George E. and Pamela G. Montgomery to Daryl and Tricia H. Turley, two parcels in South Point, $239,000.

Calvin L. and Betty J. Payne to David K. and Ester L. Malone Life Estate, $39,000.

Larry and Vickie McDaniel to Richard L. Worley et al, four parcels in Coal Grove, $156,000.

Brian and Cassie McClellan to Mark D. and Teresa L. Lewis, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, property valued at $500.

Mark D. and Teresa L. Lewis to Randy E. McGraw, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $80,000.

Lois J. Chandler to Neil A. and Renee G. Campbell, 15.83 acres in Rome Township, $172,500.

Charles Poff Jr. and Nona Poff to Joshua W. and Ashley M. Falls, a parcel in Rome Township, $284,950.

Randy B. Fliehman to Raymond L. Newby, 1.08 acres in Upper Township, $90,000.

Francesa Karle et al to Adam C. Stephenson, two parcels in Union Township, $122,000.

Donna Scarberry to Donna J. Triplett Life Estate, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $1,130.

Lakeview Loan Servicing to Kostain K. Boubev, a parcel in Perry Township, $6,001.

Duddie J. Thomas to Denny and Donna McGlothlin, a parcel in Perry Township, $140,000.

Barbara L. Anderson to Oliver E. Dudley Jr. and Marcia D. Dudley, 39.15 acres in Windsor Township, $299,900.

Mark A. Holderby et al to Adrienne Booton et al, four parcels in Rome Township, $178,000

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jennifer Conley, a parcel in Perry Township, $16,901.

Ronald Stewart et al to Roger J. and Kristina A. Brown, a parcel in Union Township, $175,000.

U.S. Bank National Association to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $116,000.

Betty P. Manley to Noah E. Blackburn et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $165,000.

Bona Leasing Co. to Rosemount Realty LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $395,000.

Linda L. Carpenter to Carl Carpenter, two parcels in Perry Township, $10,000.

Carla Dalton to Larry and Monica J. Dalton, a parcel in Upper Township, $5,000.

Hershel R. and Betty L. Pancake to John M. and Donna K. Sheppard, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $110,000.

William J. and Joy Bacon to Mark and Shawwna M. Scott, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $5,500.

Sandra J. Fortner to Sally J. Love et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward and a parcel in Fayette Township, properties valued at $76,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.