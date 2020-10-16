LAND TRANSFERS
George E. and Pamela G. Montgomery to Daryl and Tricia H. Turley, two parcels in South Point, $239,000.
Calvin L. and Betty J. Payne to David K. and Ester L. Malone Life Estate, $39,000.
Larry and Vickie McDaniel to Richard L. Worley et al, four parcels in Coal Grove, $156,000.
Brian and Cassie McClellan to Mark D. and Teresa L. Lewis, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, property valued at $500.
Mark D. and Teresa L. Lewis to Randy E. McGraw, two parcels in Ironton 3rd Ward, $80,000.
Lois J. Chandler to Neil A. and Renee G. Campbell, 15.83 acres in Rome Township, $172,500.
Charles Poff Jr. and Nona Poff to Joshua W. and Ashley M. Falls, a parcel in Rome Township, $284,950.
Randy B. Fliehman to Raymond L. Newby, 1.08 acres in Upper Township, $90,000.
Francesa Karle et al to Adam C. Stephenson, two parcels in Union Township, $122,000.
Donna Scarberry to Donna J. Triplett Life Estate, a parcel in Union Township, property valued at $1,130.
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Kostain K. Boubev, a parcel in Perry Township, $6,001.
Duddie J. Thomas to Denny and Donna McGlothlin, a parcel in Perry Township, $140,000.
Barbara L. Anderson to Oliver E. Dudley Jr. and Marcia D. Dudley, 39.15 acres in Windsor Township, $299,900.
Mark A. Holderby et al to Adrienne Booton et al, four parcels in Rome Township, $178,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Jennifer Conley, a parcel in Perry Township, $16,901.
Ronald Stewart et al to Roger J. and Kristina A. Brown, a parcel in Union Township, $175,000.
U.S. Bank National Association to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $116,000.
Betty P. Manley to Noah E. Blackburn et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $165,000.
Bona Leasing Co. to Rosemount Realty LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $395,000.
Linda L. Carpenter to Carl Carpenter, two parcels in Perry Township, $10,000.
Carla Dalton to Larry and Monica J. Dalton, a parcel in Upper Township, $5,000.
Hershel R. and Betty L. Pancake to John M. and Donna K. Sheppard, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $110,000.
William J. and Joy Bacon to Mark and Shawwna M. Scott, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $5,500.
Sandra J. Fortner to Sally J. Love et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward and a parcel in Fayette Township, properties valued at $76,000.