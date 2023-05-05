LAND TRANSFERS
Preston Development LLC to James G. Preston, a parcel in 3.25 acres in Upper Township, property valued at $3,490.
Austin Real Estate LLC to David L. and Sheree Y. Bryant, a parcel in South Point, $8,000.
Trustees of the Nelson Revocable Living Trust to Matthew S. and Meagan N. Lusher, two parcels in Rome Township, $160,000.
Geraldine R. Bryant et al to Gregory A. and Sheila M. Huff, two parcels in Union Township, $12,000.
Ronald L. Baldwin Jr. to Mitchell Patterson, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $81,000.
Kristina L. Kerns to Marissa L. and Adam D. Runion, a parcel in Union Township, $475,000.
Sarah E. and Kenneth E. Holland to Jeffrey L. and Stephanie N. Huff, two parcels in Aid Township, $82,000.
First National Acceptance Co. to Charles Banks Jr., et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $55,000.
Lydia M. Belville to Sandusky Investments LLC, two parcels in Fayette Township, $450,000.
Terry G. Sanders et al to Terry G. Sanders life estate, 50.61 acres in Windsor Township, $73,530.
James L. and Maria A. Earl to Matthew D. and Kara M. Garrison, a parcel in Rome Township, $65,000.
Kenneth R. and Marilyn H. McFann to Kelli R. Jenkins, a parcel in Ironton Annex, $88,000.
Judith C. Clay to Blake E. Clark, a parcel in Windsor Township, property valued at $5,000.
Karen Pinkerman et al to James L. and Kelli Kerns, a parcel in Fayette Township, property valued at $105,810.
Kenneth R. McFann to Gregory Clement, two parcels in Ironton Annex, $45,000.
B&B Land Development to Jason Clifton, a parcel in Aid Township, $6,000.
