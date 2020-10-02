LAND TRANSFERS
Tammy Jo Whitley Trust to James C. Christian et al., 10 parcels in Rome Township, $350,000.
Andrew J. Thrower et al. to Zane Long, 1.37 acres in Elizabeth Township, $87,000.
Jerry and Stacy Perry to Charles A. and Kimberly B. Noble, two parcels in Fayette Township, $195,000.
Jerry L. and Deborah Nicely to Christopher D. Hunt et al., 1.19 acres in Fayette Township, $180,000.
Bryant Family Irrevocable Trust to Patrick G. Kouns, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $750.
Riley Development Co. to Mackenzie R. Morley, two parcels in Union Township, $385,000.
Beverly N. Stephenson et al. to Ashton M. Smith. 7.43 acres in Windsor Township, $7,000.
Douglas and Linda Philabaun to FDE Properties LLC, seven parcels in Ironton Annex, $425,000.
Leslie Blair to Elmer D. Pack III, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $25,000.
Mary E. Bragg to Kimberly J. Wentz et al., two parcels in Athalia, $20,000.
Matthew Freeman to Timothy and Katie Kincaid, 7.27 acres in Perry Township, $80,000.
Richelle Reedy to Gregory Moore, two parcels in Rome Township, $105,000.
David and Reta Skaggs to JMC Real Estate Co. LLC, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $39,000.
Catherine M. Kisor to Karl A. and Kimberly A. Rust, two parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $135,000.
Courtney S. Hamlin to Charlena and Brandon Lafon, a parcel in Union Township, $165,000.
Oliver Dudley Jr., and Marcia D. Dudley to Phillip M. and Stella D. Bartrum, two parcels in Rome Township, $283,000.
Michael L. Tubbs Sr. and Melissa Z. Tubbs to Kennon Clarkson, two parcels in Union Township, $150,000.
Jesse and Karen Horton to David M. and Briana J. Pemberton, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $84,900.
Jamie Taylor to Joshua A. Burd, a parcel in Rome Township, $208,000.
Richard N. and Taylor P. Bond to Allison B. Whitt, a parcel in Perry Township, $165,000.
Dolly J. Payne to Daniel Johnson, 2.77 acres in Mason Township, $75,000.
Megan Robinson et al. to Tressa D. Stymiest et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $152,000.
Austin M. Hopper to Taylor Plaster, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $56,000.
Jimmy F. Hughes to Edward and Christi Jenkins, a parcel in Perry Township, $30,000.
Michael and Gwen Campbell to Kelly N. Romans et al., five parcels in Rome Township, $142,000.
Cena and Joseph Banks to Joyce K. Huff, a parcel in Fayette Township, $58,000.
Joshua W. Falls et al. to Biswas Nabaneeta et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $194,900.
Wilda A. Fox to Stephany Haggerty, a parcel in Rome Township, $100,000.
Joyce A. Patrick to Kitts Land Company LLC, 19.9 acres in Lawrence Township $100,000.
Mark R. Hardy to Kimily and Jerry Lewis, 4.5 acres in Lawrence Township, property valued at $5,000.
Earl C. and Carolyn S. Eldridge to Tristan L. Hankins, a parcel in Fayette Township, $36,000.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Shawn Christopher Ellixson Jr., 23, and Callie Marie Hamilton, 32, Willow Wood.
Justin Lee Thomas Marcum, 20, and Brandi Lynn Porter Whitley, 19, South Point.
Tony Ray Yates Jr., 23, Willow Wood, and Casey Louise Johnson, 23, Proctorville.
Eric Alfred Tyler Bennett, 23, Ashland, and Madison Brooke Filion, 20, South Point.
Lukas Dean Morris, 30, and Samantha Linn Roberts, 30, Pedro.
Howard William Dempsey Jr., 31, Scottown, and Wendy Renee/Cooper Noel, 31, Crown City.
Cory Adam Russell, 27, and Alyssa Nicole Ervin, 26, Pedro.
Charles Acy Allen, 41, Ironton, and Brandy Spring Litteral, 43, Kitts Hill.
David Ryan Bridges, 31, and Tara Nicole Myers, 28, Ironton.
Brian Freeman, 55, and Amber Nicole King, 42, Ashland.
Joshua Michael Dian, 23, Scottown, and Haley Marie Slinker, 24, Chesapeake.
Brandon Ray Neff, 21, Ironton, and Beth Ann McKee, 22, Huntington.
Adam Tyler Lee, 28, Proctorville, and Laura Elizabeth Walker, 23, Huntington.
Kristopher Shannon Lewis, 35, and Shelby Lynn Chapman, 27, Waterloo.
Andrew Wheeler, 33, and Caitlin Riley Jenkins, 31, Ironton.