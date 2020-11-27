Essential reporting in volatile times.

LAND TRANSFERS

James and Amanda Poole to Phillip A. Stapleton Jr., a parcel in Rome Township, $240,000.

Richard J. Shifko Jr. and Haley Shifko to Stephen and LeAnn M. Negron, a parcel in Rome Township, $325,000.

Kevin J. and Sheila C. Harvey to Richard J. Shifko Jr. and Haley Shifko, a parcel in Rome Township, $375,000.

Evelyn P. Capper to Hala M. Alshayeb, a parcel in Rome Township, $280,000.

Matthew Large to Sheryl E. Trout, two parcels in Washington Township, $87,000.

David R. and Lisa A. Massey to Camelab LLC, eight parcels in Ironton 1st Ward and Hamilton Township, $395,000.

Bentessa Kerns to Austin M. Hopper et al, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $65,000.

James E. Myers to Dawn M. and Vinson Massie, a parcel in Union Township, $79,840.76.

James G. and Elizabeth A. Neff to Southern Land LLC, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $33,001.

Jared S. Edwards to Quicken Loans LLC, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $39,400.

David K. Mott et al to Candy V. Pinson, 2.88 acres in Rome Township, $11,500.

Rebecca J. and Danny Kendrick to Ricky and Susan Riley, a parcel in Union Township, $45,000.

Clayton and Lora L. Campbell to Kevin R. Barnett et al, two parcels in Union Township, $40,000.

Estate of Dollie F. Gillen to Robert and Kelly Thompson, 1.98 acres in Union Township, $140,000.

Kristopher Wilson to Rhlannon V. Hester, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $176,000.

Estate of William J. Holston to Kimberly Shuff et al, a parcel in Elizabeth Township, $25,000.

George and Karen Hysell to James M. and Tamara Music, a parcel in Union Township, $49,900.

Dwayne A. and Kathy Walker to Ronnie G. and Geneva J. Blair, a parcel in Rome Township, $175,000.

Samuel Santee to Quicken Loans, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $26,000.

Jeremy Wrenn et al to Arnie McClelland, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $40,000.

Innventure LLC to PureCycle Ohio LLC, 26.06 acres in Hamilton Township, $2,655,661.

Stephanie Neff et al to Laura J. Anderson et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $107,000.

Donna J. Jack et al to Rosa Watts et al, a parcel in Union Township, $120,000.

Little Living LLC to Delpha Holdings LLC, 1.69 acres in Rome Township, $115,000.

