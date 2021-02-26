The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LAND TRANSFERS

U.S. Bank National Association to Vernon Bohaychank et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward

Casey Kerns et al to Linda and Larry Sites, a parcel in Union Township, $75,000.

Nathaniel Wilson et al to Kellie E. Boggs, a parcel in Union Township, $63,200.

Tina M. Roberts to Randolph J. Penix, a parcel in Union Township, $61,120.

Carol L. Adams to Jia Chen et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $245,000.

E. Dwight and Margaret Landrum to John K. and Mary L. McClellan, two parcels in Lawrence and Upper townships, $90,000.

Terry L. and Jacklin Porter to Caitlin P. Childers, three parcels in Union Township, $139,000.

Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to T&R Classic Properties, LLC, $200,000.

Chris A. and Amanda S. Brammer to BGRS Relocation Inc., two parcels in Perry Township, $182,000.

Dwight J. Blackburn II to David B. and Sandra K. Sesher, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $119,900.

Richard V. and Rhonda K. Morris to Daniel S. and Taylor R. Wireman, a parcel in Rome Township, $159,900.

Carol A. Robinson to Michael J. and Monica Mahlmeister, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,002.

Greg Adams to Escobedo Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $30,000.

David S. Berry to R&S Real Property Holdings LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $5,000.

Jeffrey L. Taylor et al to Timothy D. and Sara J. Braden, 5.61 acres in Perry Township, $115,000.

John and Rachel Baker to William T. Collins, 3.09 acres in Perry Township, $18,000.

Charles and Helen Klaiber to Daniel M. and Lisa C. Laney, 14.52 acres in Lawrence Township, $22,500.

Terry and Tamara Copley to Shawn and Rachel Wellman, 3.26 acres in Fayette Township, $20,000.

Mary E. Black to Curtis G. Metzler, a parcel in Upper Township, $254,000.

Minerva Hughes et al to Mary A. Miller, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $120,000.

Brianna R. Wright to Brandy Marcum et al, 2.79 acres in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $25,000.

Barbara Bledsoe to Dixie L. Lilly et al, 5.31 acres in Union Township, $1,000.

Joseph and Brittany Patterson to Clifford A. and Debra J. Crabtree, 2.06 acres in Aid Township, $29,000.

Joshua A. Leighty to Christopher D. Peoples, a parcel in South Point, $158,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Robert Bunker, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,000.

