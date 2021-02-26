LAND TRANSFERS
U.S. Bank National Association to Vernon Bohaychank et al, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward
Casey Kerns et al to Linda and Larry Sites, a parcel in Union Township, $75,000.
Nathaniel Wilson et al to Kellie E. Boggs, a parcel in Union Township, $63,200.
Tina M. Roberts to Randolph J. Penix, a parcel in Union Township, $61,120.
Carol L. Adams to Jia Chen et al, a parcel in Rome Township, $245,000.
E. Dwight and Margaret Landrum to John K. and Mary L. McClellan, two parcels in Lawrence and Upper townships, $90,000.
Terry L. and Jacklin Porter to Caitlin P. Childers, three parcels in Union Township, $139,000.
Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to T&R Classic Properties, LLC, $200,000.
Chris A. and Amanda S. Brammer to BGRS Relocation Inc., two parcels in Perry Township, $182,000.
Dwight J. Blackburn II to David B. and Sandra K. Sesher, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $119,900.
Richard V. and Rhonda K. Morris to Daniel S. and Taylor R. Wireman, a parcel in Rome Township, $159,900.
Carol A. Robinson to Michael J. and Monica Mahlmeister, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,002.
Greg Adams to Escobedo Properties LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $30,000.
David S. Berry to R&S Real Property Holdings LLC, a parcel in Rome Township, $5,000.
Jeffrey L. Taylor et al to Timothy D. and Sara J. Braden, 5.61 acres in Perry Township, $115,000.
John and Rachel Baker to William T. Collins, 3.09 acres in Perry Township, $18,000.
Charles and Helen Klaiber to Daniel M. and Lisa C. Laney, 14.52 acres in Lawrence Township, $22,500.
Terry and Tamara Copley to Shawn and Rachel Wellman, 3.26 acres in Fayette Township, $20,000.
Mary E. Black to Curtis G. Metzler, a parcel in Upper Township, $254,000.
Minerva Hughes et al to Mary A. Miller, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $120,000.
Brianna R. Wright to Brandy Marcum et al, 2.79 acres in Elizabeth Township, property valued at $25,000.
Barbara Bledsoe to Dixie L. Lilly et al, 5.31 acres in Union Township, $1,000.
Joseph and Brittany Patterson to Clifford A. and Debra J. Crabtree, 2.06 acres in Aid Township, $29,000.
Joshua A. Leighty to Christopher D. Peoples, a parcel in South Point, $158,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Robert Bunker, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $20,000.