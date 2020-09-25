LAND TRANSFERS
Joe D. Lawson to Matther and Destinee Kingery, two parcels in Rome Township, $255,000.
Jason E. and Shannon L. Adams to Scott M. Beame III et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $110,000.
Homer E. Knipp to Jared D. and Madison J. Bruce, 13.08 parcels in Upper Township, property valued at $18,840.
Jonathan and Morgan A. Carpenter to Craig A. and Colena M. Mercier, 2.84 acres in Rome Township, $165,000.
Granny’s Novelties and Gifts Inc., to Bethany L. Young and Ricky W. Young Jr., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $54,000.
John D. Brown et al to Travis L. Hamilton, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $63,800.
John L. and Katherine E. Whitt to Shawn P. and Amy D. Burns, seven parcels in Mason Township, $384,900.
The Douglas Family Trust to Irene Romans, a parcel in South Point, $149,900.
Richard and Sherry L. Knipp to Debbie Rogers, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $100,000.
Preston Development LLC to David E Williams, 3.27 acres in Upper Township, $35,000.
Jonathan Ater to Shawn P. and Amy Burns, three parcels in Union Township, $30,000.
Michael and Kelli Dement to Citizens Bank of Kentucky, Inc., a parcel in Fayette Township, $61,453.16.
Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to Barred Choice Ohio, LLC, 3.5 acres in South Point, $455,000.
Joyce Saunders to Michael Filie, a parcel in Fayette Township, $16,000.
Russell A. Daniels Jr. to Ronald D. Flick, a parcel in Rome Township, $174,500.
Janel K. Traxler et al to Jonathan A. and Lori Payne, two parcels in Coal Grove, 65,000.
Amanda Parsons to Bobby Ackison, a parcel in Upper Township, $114,000.