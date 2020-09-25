Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LAND TRANSFERS

Joe D. Lawson to Matther and Destinee Kingery, two parcels in Rome Township, $255,000.

Jason E. and Shannon L. Adams to Scott M. Beame III et al, a parcel in Fayette Township, $110,000.

Homer E. Knipp to Jared D. and Madison J. Bruce, 13.08 parcels in Upper Township, property valued at $18,840.

Jonathan and Morgan A. Carpenter to Craig A. and Colena M. Mercier, 2.84 acres in Rome Township, $165,000.

Granny’s Novelties and Gifts Inc., to Bethany L. Young and Ricky W. Young Jr., a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $54,000.

John D. Brown et al to Travis L. Hamilton, a parcel in Ironton 3rd Ward, $63,800.

John L. and Katherine E. Whitt to Shawn P. and Amy D. Burns, seven parcels in Mason Township, $384,900.

The Douglas Family Trust to Irene Romans, a parcel in South Point, $149,900.

Richard and Sherry L. Knipp to Debbie Rogers, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $100,000.

Preston Development LLC to David E Williams, 3.27 acres in Upper Township, $35,000.

Jonathan Ater to Shawn P. and Amy Burns, three parcels in Union Township, $30,000.

Michael and Kelli Dement to Citizens Bank of Kentucky, Inc., a parcel in Fayette Township, $61,453.16.

Lawrence Economic Development Corporation to Barred Choice Ohio, LLC, 3.5 acres in South Point, $455,000.

Joyce Saunders to Michael Filie, a parcel in Fayette Township, $16,000.

Russell A. Daniels Jr. to Ronald D. Flick, a parcel in Rome Township, $174,500.

Janel K. Traxler et al to Jonathan A. and Lori Payne, two parcels in Coal Grove, 65,000.

Amanda Parsons to Bobby Ackison, a parcel in Upper Township, $114,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.