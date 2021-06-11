Nancy P. Estes to DAPO LLC, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $15,000.
Marilyn J. and Terry Slone to Jeffery D. and Cindee J. Lewis, a parcel in Union Township, $35,000.
Susan K. and Charles D. McGinnis et al. to Paul D. and Myra Bruce, two parcels in South Point, $27,500.
Dawn Turner and Terry Turner II to GDC Rentals LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $115,000.
Matthew and Mary Harris to Jeffrey D. and Magaly Overstreet, two parcels in Fayette Township, $3,000.
Annie McClure to Tuscany Rentals LLC, a parcel in South Point, $130,000.
Alex Gillespie to John Kitchen, a parcel in Coal Grove, $74,000.
Linda A. Meyers to Darren and Tresa Baker, a parcel in Windsor Township, $2,500.
Susan J. Pratt et al. to Susie J. Pratt, 1.85 acres in Lawrence Township, $10,067.
Staci D. and Matthew Harbour to Nathaniel R. Copley, a parcel in Rome Township, $170,000.
Patrick J. Pacinnik et al. to James M. and Deborah L. Reynolds, a parcel in Rome Township, $395,000.
Gallaher Bruce et al. to David Justin Associates LLC, four parcels in South Point, $48,000.
Joseph A. and Rita G. Isaac to Jim L. and Jo Ellen Bowman, three parcels in Ironton 1st Ward, $130,000.
Shawn K. Jordan to Morgan C. Petitte, a parcel in Union Township, $162,000.
Bryan S. Elliott to Sukkos LLC, two parcels in Rome Township, $150,000.
Carl and Marlene P. Gruetter to Oscar E. Berlanga et al., five parcels in Mason Township, $425,000.
Southern Key Investments LLC to Brian Scott Borstein, a parcel in South Point, $100,000.
Jeremy D. and Julie A. Brammer to Hannah D. Humphrey, two parcels in Union Township, $115,000.
Dwight D. and Sharon E. McMillion to David and Deborah Moore, a parcel in Fayette Township, $239,500.
Kyle S. Hayes to Jacob Johnson, four parcels in Rome Township, $229,000.
Gary M. and Holli Y. Martin to Jessica N. Weiskircher et al., a parcel in Rome Township, $242,500.
Thomas and Felicia Teasdale to Charles and Elizabeth Jackson, two parcels in Mason Township, $60,000.
Nicholas L. Chinn to Brad Taliaferro, a parcel in Rome Township, $325,000.
Barbara J. and Elmer B. Ferguson Jr. to Stahl-A-While LLC, a parcel in Fayette Township, $40,000.
David L. and Esta L. Miskell to Holli Y. and Gary M. Martin, a parcel in South Point, $280,000.
Brian J. and Alice J. Cade to Kelcy N. Taylor et al., a parcel in Union Township, $103,000.
Kimberly A. Moore to Robert H. and Shannon N. Clapp, five parcels in Rome Township, $225,000.
Frederick J. Weber et al. to McCauley Building LLC, two parcels in Ironton 2nd Ward, $220,000.
Joan M. Chappelle to Calvin L. Vinson, 51.7 acres in Fayette Township, $57,500.
William and Donna Walters to Daniel A. and Clara V. Yoder, 2.73 acres in Rome Township, $100,000.
Thomas S. Schollenberger to Jarred and Jessica Perdue, three parcels in Rome Township, $153,086.
Pamela and Richard A. Leffingwell to Bobby D. and Miranda M. Bishop, a parcel in Proctorville, $144,000.
Stephen and Angie Walker to Jonah W. and Katelin Craybeal, 52.53 parcels in Windsor and Mason townships, $52,619.
Sandra J. Sexton to Courtney E. and Austin Welch, a parcel in Windsor Township, $118,500.
Laura and Larry Napier to Tony A. Basenback et al., a parcel in Union Township, $95,000.
Richard C. and Becky A. Mountain to James and Joni Hacker, a parcel in Ironton 2nd Ward, $30,000.
Jesse Lands et al. to Jesse A. and Anna W. Lewis, two parcels in Rome Township, $206,000.
Janice Ransbottom to Denicola Properties LLC, two parcels in Union Township, $60,000.
Shawna and John Stevens to Dentinee and Jerry Elkins, a parcel in Fayette Township, $95,000.