Michael A. and Deborah A. Dickess to Christopher S. Dickess, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $347,000.

Estate of Robert Melvin to Tabitha L. Bowling et al., three parcels in Coal Grove, $25,000.

Pure Platinum Investments to Danielle M. Harris, a parcel in Chesapeake, $171,900.

Marsha Ball to Gary and Ericka Gillman, two parcels in Chesapeake, $164,500.

Kerry M. and Lee A. Jones to Eric and Elizabeth Patterson, 8.93 acres in Mason Township, $29,000.

Michael B. Holschuh et al. to Trent E. and Heather N. Thompson, 1.33 acres in Mason Township, $130,500.

Joseph A. and Sherry L. Dingus to Tiffany Daniels, 1.05 acres in Union Township, $129,500.

New Hope United Methodist Church to Lori A. Davis, a parcel in Rome Township, $135,000.

Brian S. Bryant to Randall E. and Diana L. Wise, two parcels in Coal Grove, $12,500.

Kenneth W. and Linda J. Meyers to Charles R. Napier Jr. et al., a parcel in Ironton Annex, $175,000.

Mark E. and Elizabeth A. Snyder to Aaron D. Ball et al., a parcel in South Point, $85,000.

Wayne and Susan Kellogg to Danny and Linda Hall, two parcels in Ironton 4th Ward, $40,000.

Joyce Saunders to Michael A. Filie, a parcel in Fayette Township, $16,000.

Pure Platinum Investments LLC to Rosemary Helmondollar, a parcel in Chesapeake, $149,000.

Gregory T. and Rose M. Geswein to Sara B. Hacker, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $83,000.

Blaine and Sharon Evans to Jeffrey S. Dial II et al., 4.61 acres in Lawrence Township, $4,000.

Danny A. and Loretta Watts to Teresa L. Napier et al., 1.84 acres in South Point, $275,000.

William M. Roth Jr. and Heather R. Roth to Jonathan and Eleni M. Dickess, a parcel in Lawrence Township, $240,000.

Michael L. and Debra L. Filkins to Michael W. and Jamie Filkins, a parcel in Ironton 4th Ward, $182,000.

Timothy R. and Karen H. Roach to Carl L. Hicks, a parcel in Rome Township, $4,000.

David Dalton et al. to Andrew Wheeler et al., a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $84,500.

John W. and Kristy Boston to Kaylie Miller, a parcel in South Point, $158,800.

Thomas R. Hannan to Pamela Conrad, a parcel in Union Township, $139,000.

Amy E. Reynolds to Robert and Tracy Roach, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $178,000.

Robert D. and Tracy M. Roach to Shane C. Liston et al., two parcels in Perry Township, $135,000.

The Leftwich Family Trust to John J. Johnson, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $120,000.

Sandra L. Gary to Leigh White, a parcel in Rome Township, $210,000.

Lawrence W. Malone et al. to John T. and LaDonna M. Friend, 1.03 acres in Decatur Township, $115,000.

Nathan D. and Kayla A. Adkins to Heather G. Ferrell, two parcels in Union Township, $220,000.

Randy L. Mullins to Thomas Plybon, 2.08 acres in Union Township, $35,000.

Linda S. Bond to Keith Bryant et al., 92.8 acres in Hamilton and Upper Townships, $150,000.

