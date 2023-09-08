LAND TRANSFERS
Megan M. and Boyd Adams to Nicholas and Brooke Porter, two parcels in Rome Township, $180,000.
AFN ABSPROP001 LLC to COT BOB 44 HOLDCO LLC, 1.31 acres in Fayette Township, $2,151,962.
AFN ABSPROP001 LLC to COT BOB 44 HOLDCO LLC, 1.31 acres in Fayette Township, $2,151,962.
Jarrod M. and Anna R. Pinkerman to Center Ohio Real Estate Inc., three parcels in Fayette Township, $60,500.
Christopher Nicely to Kevin and Suzanne E. Cook, two parcels in South Point, $312,000.
Brent E. and Amber N. Payne to Josh and Vanessa Nolen, a parcel in Decatur Township, $195,000.
Shirley G. Janey to Joshua C. and Jonathan C. Sifford, 24.31 acres in Rome Township, property valued at $15,000.
Shirley G. Janey to Misti Janey, 10 acres in Rome Township, property valued at $25,000,
Shirley G. Janey to Travis C. Jones, 10 acres in Rome Township, property valued at $5,000.
Clarkson Properties LLC to Nicole J. Peterson et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $230,000.
Adam and Tracy Forrest to Rhonda J. and Steve Daniels, a parcel in Rome Township, $175,000.
Zachary D. Corn et al to John R. and Pamela Jo Wiles, 13.63 acres in Perry Township, $37,647.50.
Judy and Forest Barker Jr. to Spencer Williams, 1.12 acres in Union Township, property valued at $11,320.
Steven and Caroline S. Gool to Charlotte M. Dunham et al, two parcels in Rome Township, $207,000.
Steven and Caroline S. Gool to Steven Bennett, a parcel in Rome Township, $11,250.
Trenton B. Allen et al to Ashlyn and Jordan Christian, a parcel in South Point, $135,000.
Rachel L. Richardson to SkyOx LLC, a parcel in Perry Township, $30,000.
Michael Douglas to A-1 Properties of Ohio, LLC., a parcel in Perry Township, $65,000.
Flora Mullins to Robert and Catherine Monnig, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $130,000.
Jessica N. Dean to Darrell R. and Jalayne D. Ellis, a parcel in Ironton 1st Ward, $172,500.
Sharon Mayberry to Carl J. and Linda J. Ball, five parcels in Windsor Township, $489,000.
Jeffrey H. and Leigh E. Hughes to Austin Real Estate LLC, eight parcels in South Point, $200,000.
Estate of Catherine Apel to Lake Forest Association, a parcel in Windsor Township, property valued at $5,000.
